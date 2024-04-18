Seder Showstoppers

Here are some fabulous ways to make your Passover table more festive.

Author and chef Lior Lev Sercarz’s edible seder plate is a collection of six recipes, which you can serve with matzah.

“This version of the symbolic seder plate is updated out of respect and appreciation for gathering,” Lev Sercarz, owner of La Boîte in New York City, co-founder of the Galilee Culinary Institute and author of “A Middle Eastern Pantry,” told the Journal. “[We want] to reflect on where we came from and how much we have to be thankful for.”

He added, “It invites us to make all of the moments we have together as delicious as they can be.”

The Edible Seder Plate

Serves 4, but recipe can be multiplied

Ayala Spiced Chicken Wings

1 Tbsp Ayala N.16 spice blend (a rosemary blend with black pepper and garlic)

1 ½ Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp honey

1 lb. chicken wings, separated into drumsticks and flats

In a mixing bowl, whisk the Ayala, olive oil, lemon juice and honey.

Add the chicken wings and toss to coat with the marinade. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour (or overnight).

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Spread the chicken wings on the prepared baking sheet and roast for 15 minutes, then turn over and roast for 15 minutes longer or until the wings are golden brown and cooked through.

Deviled Eggs

1 tsp mint

1 tsp sumac

1⁄4 tsp Tellicherry peppercorns

5 hard boiled eggs

1 Tbsp tahini (kitniyot — only for Sephardim)

2 Tbsp water

1 Tbsp chopped black olives

Salt to taste

Finely grind together the mint, sumac and peppercorns to make a spice blend.

Peel and cut the hard-boiled eggs in half.

Remove the yolks and place them in a medium bowl. Set the whites on a cutting board.

Smash the yolks with a fork until crumbly and add the tahini (if using), water, 1 1/4 teaspoons of the spice blend and chopped olives. Mash and stir until smooth. Season to taste with salt.

Evenly divide the yolk mixture among the cavities and sprinkle with any remaining spice blend.

Charoset

1 cup date puree*

2 Tbsp cup ruby port wine

1 medium Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and ¼” diced

2 Tbsp toasted and salted cashews, coarsely chopped

1 ½ tsp nigella seeds

1 ½ tsp sesame seeds (kitniyot — only for Sephardim)

1 ½ tsp sherry vinegar

½ tsp sumac

½ tsp Aleppo chili

¼ tsp fine sea salt

Combine all ingredients using a spatula, then refrigerate until serving. Can be prepared up to 24 hours ahead of time.

*Date puree, similar to Silan, can be purchased. The Date Lady is dedicated to dates and you can find her puree through Amazon.

Beet Horseradish

1 Tbsp amchoor spice powder

12 oz package steamed peeled beets, cut into quarters

¼ tsp fine sea salt

1 Tbsp sugar

1 cup prepared horseradish

Pulse the amchoor, beets, salt and sugar in a food processor until finely chopped.

Add the prepared horseradish and continue processing until a smooth, bright, puree. Serve chilled.

Celery Parsley Salad

4 ribs celery, sliced thinly

2 Tbsp parsley leaves

½ tsp hazelnut oil or extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp cider vinegar

Toss the ingredients together to season.

Dressed Romaine

8 Leaves romaine lettuce, preferably the inner yellow hearts, cut into 2” pieces

1 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

Pinch of fine sea salt

Toss the ingredients together to season.

If you’re looking for a showstopper main course for your Seder meal, try Judy Elbaum’s matzah meat pie.

“This recipe is not quick nor easy — and does take some patience and technique — but it’s well worth it,” Elbaum, a food columnist, founder of LeaveIToBubbe.com and author of the “Seasonal Delights” cookbook, told the Journal. “Get ready for kudos when you serve matzah meat pie to family and guests.”

Matzah Meat Pie

Yields 12 servings

Note: You will need four 4-inch springform pans (available at kitchen stores or online) along with vegetable spray to grease the pans.

Meat mixture

2 tablespoon cottonseed oil

1 red pepper, finely chopped

1 yellow pepper, finely chopped

2 onions, finely chopped

10 garlic cloves, minced

2 lb ground beef

1/3 cup barbecue sauce

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp salt

Freshly ground pepper, about 10 grinds

1 cup matzah meal

½ cup pine nuts, toasted at 350°F for 5 to 8 minutes

3 tablespoons chopped parsley

Matzah Lining

10 matzahs (the regular matzahs that are 6” squares)

4 cups warm chicken stock or water

Egg Glaze

1 egg beaten with 1 Tbsp of water

Preheat the oven to 375° F.

Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the red and yellow peppers, onion and garlic, and sauté over medium heat for 5 to 10 minutes until the onions are softened and translucent. Allow to cool for a few minutes.

Place the ground beef in a large bowl and with a fork break up into small pieces.

Add the sautéed peppers, onion and garlic, barbecue sauce, eggs, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and freshly ground pepper, and mix well.

Add the matzah meal and pine nuts and 2 tablespoons parsley and combine until the mixture just holds together. You may need to add more matzah meal as needed to bind the mixture.

To construct meat pies:

Pour the warm chicken stock into a shallow baking dish. Place one matzah into the warm chicken stock for a minute or two, until softened.

Remove, place on a cutting board and with a 4-inch round cookie cutter or the bottom of the spring-form pan, cut out a 4-inch circle of the matzah. Repeat this process 7 more times, so that you will have 4 matzah circles for the bottom of the pans and 4 for the top. You will have a lot of matzah scraps left over. Use the matzah scraps to make strips of approximately 2 inches high and 2 to 3 inches wide to line the sides of the spring form pans.

Grease the bottom and sides of each pan with vegetable spray. To line the pans, place one matzah circle on the bottom of the pan, place the two-inch strips in an overlapping pattern along the side of the pan. Fill the pans evenly with the prepared meat mixture. Place the remaining four circles on top of the meat in the pans. Brush on the egg glaze, then bake in the preheated oven for approximately 45 minutes.

The tops of the meat pies should be golden brown. Allow to cool for a few minutes, then gently release from the spring-form pans. Sprinkle it with pine nuts and parsley before serving.

Can be made several days ahead and refrigerated. ■