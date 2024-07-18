In 2005, I participated in a Birthright Israel trip. It was the summer just after my freshman year of college, and I was 18. My high school friend, Daniel, and I signed up together. I’d been told how competitive the application process was, and I was surprised when I was accepted.

To be fair, I was an ideal candidate. I had grown up in the Reform Jewish community in the San Fernando Valley, and I’d never been to Israel. My sister had. When she was in high school, she spent a semester in Israel studying at Alexander Muss High School. Her time there coincided with a terrorist attack at a Tel Aviv nightclub, and she and her two girlfriends had been on their way to that very club when the bombing happened. Our cousin, who’d made Aliyah to Israel, knew my sister was planning on going there that night. She was relieved when she got a phone call from my sister telling her she was fine.

For my Birthright trip, I chose Israel Outdoors, one of many trip organizers that partners with Taglit Birthright Israel in offering the free 10-day trip. We flew on a chartered flight out of JFK. Every seat on the flight was occupied by a Birthright participant. Seated near the rear of the plane, Daniel and I spent the countless hours coming up with pretend band names. “Gelato Aficionado” was one of our best.

Over the course of ten days, our trip offered a hike on Masada, an overnight stay at a Bedouin camp in the Negev, an excursion to the Golan Heights and lots of time in Tel Aviv. We did karaoke at a bar in Jerusalem, and the entire group sang Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” on a memorable bus ride to the south.

Over the course of nearly 25 years, Birthright’s mission has remained consistent: exposing young Jews to the narratives of the Jewish people; introducing them to contemporary Israel; and instilling in them the ideas and values of Judaism.

This summer, nearly 20 years after traveling to Israel for the first time with Birthright, I returned to Israel to spend time with a new generation of Birthright participants. What did the upcoming days have in store?

June 20: Inside LAX’s international terminal, at Gate 203, an Israel Outdoors group prepares to board a nonstop El Al flight to Tel Aviv. The group is, I learn, comprised primarily of college students from California. There’s Alex, a Humboldt State student, and Maya, a UC Santa Barbara student. Seated across from them as we wait to board our flight, I ask them if they have any nervousness about traveling to Israel during a time of war. Given what happened on Oct. 7, do their parents have any hesitation about them going to Israel?

The expressions on their faces immediately indicate I’ve asked a silly question. No, they tell me, they aren’t nervous, and no, their parents aren’t anxious about them going. In fact, Alex’s mom is meeting him in Israel after the 10 days of his Birthright trip.

A little background: Since 1999, Birthright Israel has brought more than 850,000 young adults from 70 different countries to Israel on free 10-day trips, in what’s widely considered one of the most successful programmatic experiments in Diaspora Jewish life. This year, Birthright has welcomed 20,000 young Jews, including 13,000 participants expected on summer trips.

“I’ve been a supporter of Birthright since the beginning,” Rich Entin, a Birthright Israel donor from Westwood, said, “and it’s amazing that they’ve brought 13,000 young adults, in primarily the United States and Canada, here to have an opportunity to really discover themselves as part of the Jewish community, as part of their connection to Israel, to be exposed to the educators, particularly during these difficult times.”

Over the course of nearly 25 years, Birthright’s mission has remained consistent: exposing young Jews to the narratives of the Jewish people; introducing them to contemporary Israel; and instilling in them the ideas and values of Judaism. Since the organization’s inception, participants of each trip engage in activities such as hiking Masada, spending Shabbat in Jerusalem and staying overnight in a Bedouin camp. They experience the beaches of Tel Aviv and the Kotel in the Old City. They enjoy personal encounters with Israeli soldiers.

What has changed, though, is Israel. In the aftermath of Oct. 7, the country appears forever altered. I was invited by Birthright to spend a couple of days with Birthright participants, donors and volunteers who’d be visiting Israel for the first time since that tragic October morning. While Oct. 7 prompted the temporary suspension of Birthright Israel trips, the program resumed in March.

“Every House Has a Story”

June 23: On my first official day traveling with Birthright groups, I, along with two other Jewish journalists, one from Atlanta, the other from Detroit, accompany a group of Birthright donors to Kibbutz Be’eri, a community in the south that was attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7. Be’eri, located just a few miles from Israel’s border with Gaza, was one of the hardest hit communities. More than 100 residents of the southern kibbutz were killed in Hamas’ attack. Thirty residents of Be’eri were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Of those, 11 remain in Gaza, including seven who are thought to be dead. About 10% of residents have returned since Oct. 7. There are currently about 60-70 people living on the kibbutz.

As everyone has seen in the news, many of the homes at the kibbutz have been destroyed, reduced to little more than piles of rubble. Banners extend across the exterior of each home. They’re printed with the photographs of those who lived in the home and died in the attack.

Rami Gold, a 70-year-old resident of Kibbutz Be’eri who lost several friends as well as his sister-in-law on Oct. 7, leads our group on a tour of the kibbutz. I walk into one of the homes and into a child’s room that also served as a safe room. These rooms don’t lock, and it’s explained to me that a mother, sheltering in the room with her children, physically held the door closed while Hamas terrorists attempted to come inside. Bullet holes mark the walls of the room.

I walk into a child’s room that also served as a safe room. These rooms don’t lock, and it’s explained to me that a mother, sheltering in the room with her children, physically held the door closed while Hamas terrorists attempted to come inside. Bullet holes mark the walls of the room.

“Every house has a story, every inch reveals something about what happened that day,” Allyson Greenbaum, vice president of the Birthright Israel Foundation, Central Region, says. Greenbaum was on a solidarity mission in Israel back in February, and the CEO of the kibbutz’s printing press — the main economic driver of the kibbutz — took the group around. She’s also accompanying our group today.

After the visit to Be’eri, we go to the Nova music festival site. There are other Birthright groups touring the site, which has been transformed into a memorial for the more than 360 people who were killed there. Among those visiting the site are members of Birthright Onward, a subsidized trip for Birthright alumni who want to volunteer in Israel and help with duties including picking and packing agriculture.

Jess Clayton, an Onward volunteer from Los Angeles, who loves electronic music festivals, says she felt a connection with the young people who’d been partying at Nova before the attack.

“So, when I got the chance to join Onward, I jumped at the opportunity,” she told The Journal.

Elias Saratovsky, CEO of the Birthright Israel Foundation, accompanies our group to the Be’eri and Nova sites. He was a sophomore at Muhlenberg College, a liberal arts school in Pennsylvania, when he first heard about Birthright. It was 1999 and Birthright was offering its first round of winter trips. Saratovsky had read about it in the school paper, applied and was rejected. But two days before the trip, the school’s Hillel director called and said a spot had opened.

The 10-day trip had a lasting impact on Saratovsky, who went on to work professionally in the Jewish community, including 21 years at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

“I became addicted to Israel and fell in love and wanted to get involved more and more and more and made a decision to help write the next chapter of Jewish history,” he said. “I’m committed and dedicated and driven to make sure that as many young people as possible are able to experience the same miracle that I experienced, then come back on campus or to their communities and tell the story of Israel and the Jewish people.”

He took the job at Birthright Israel Foundation — the North American-based fundraising arm of Birthright Israel — just five weeks before Oct. 7. Since Hamas’ unprecedented attack, he’s visited Israel four times. Each time, he’s observed the juxtaposition between a country in mourning — photos for the hostages appear everywhere, from Ben Gurion Airport to the signposts along Tel Aviv’s beaches — and a population that recognizes the necessity, and power, of living life as if there was no Hamas.

“On one hand, life goes on,” he said. “And also, life will never be the same again, right? And also, you see the resilience of the Israeli people, and I think Israel understands what resilience looks like, what grit looks like. And when we bring young people from America and elsewhere on a Birthright trip to Israel, we want that resilience to come back with them and seal in their spine, so they can stand two feet taller and be proud of this country and be more knowledgeable and to take that resilience and to spread the word to others.”

Bridging Israel and World Jewry

June 24: On the second day of my time with Birthright, we travel to Jerusalem.

At the Knesset, we tag along with Yachad Birthright, a group specifically designed for young people with special needs. Brian M., 26, from Burbank, says his parents encouraged him to sign up for Birthright so he could connect more deeply with his Jewish identity. “My parents thought it would be a worthwhile experience, so I just came to explore more about my heritage and more about who I am,” he said.

Midday comes and we’re at Mount Herzl, Israel’s national cemetery. There’s hardly any shade around the graves, where Moshe Emergui, a Birthright Israel tour guide, is explaining to a group of 20somethings about the ultimate sacrifices made by the IDF soldiers buried here.

Some of us are seated on a bench, where, underneath a tree, we have relief from the relentless sun. Others are standing in a shade-free semicircle around Emergui, tolerating the heat.

Behind Emergui sits the grave of Max Steinberg, a Los Angeles native who made Aliyah to Israel in 2012 and enlisted in the IDF as a “lone soldier” — those serving in the Israeli military without immediate family in the country. Steinberg was killed in Gaza in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge.

I remember the news about Steinberg’s death well. It was felt everywhere. In Israel, nearly 20,000 people, most of whom had never met him, attended his funeral. In Los Angeles, there was a memorial service held in Beverly Hills, where Steinberg’s family, Los Angeles Jewish leaders and hundreds of community members paid tribute to the brave young man who gave his life defending the Jewish State. I was working as a reporter at this paper at the time, and I attended the event in Beverly Hills to cover it.

A few feet from Steinberg’s Jerusalem gravesite, a pair of Mount Herzl cemetery workers sweep dry leaves into a garbage bag. Speaking to the Birthright group, Emergui makes the moral case for Israel over her enemies, which are formidable and numerous.

“I’m for life, and I’m for the Jewish State,” he tells the group. “I’m on the right side of history.”

Later that evening, we travel with this Birthright group on a bus to Latrun, an area approximately 15 miles west of Jerusalem, where the Birthright Mega Event is taking place. It’s held at Mini Israel, a tourist attraction featuring miniature models of Israel’s iconic sites. There are approximately 2,000 Birthright participants in attendance, along with IDF soldiers, Birthright leadership, including Taglit Birthright International CEO Gidi Mark, and Birthright donors. Miriam Adelson, a major contributor to Birthright, gives remarks, and Phil de Toledo, a Los Angeles-based philanthropist, is honored.

Mark, who has worked with Birthright for more than 25 years, said the success of Birthright is unparalleled in the Jewish world. He called the organization “the only living bridge today between Israel and world Jewry is Birthright … If you look at the list of Jewish influencers, pro-Israel influencers, pro-Jewish community influencers, many of them encountered their Judaism on their 10-day [Birthright] trip to Israel.” During the Mega Event, as the 2,000 Birthright participants in attendance dance and sing along with Hebrew songs performed by the IDF Band, it’s hard to disagree with him.

After the concert ends, I say goodbye to the people I’ve met over the past two jampacked days. Emergui, the guide for a Birthright group, shakes my hand and, catching me off-guard, says, “Welcome home.”

Maybe I’d just gotten swept up in the pro-Israeli sentiment that had marked much of the Mega Event, but I couldn’t deny it: I was touched by his words. No, I’m not making Aliyah tomorrow, but it’s comforting to know there’s a home for me in Israel if this country no longer becomes hospitable to Jews. Birthright, if nothing else, introduces young Jews to the idea that there’s a country where they’re forever welcome.

For Jews of any age, it’s always nice to be reminded of that.

Young Adults Volunteer in Israel Through Birthright Program

This past summer, while some of her peers were taking trips to Cancun or Hawaii, Jess Clayton, 34, felt like she wanted to do something more meaningful.

With much of her attention focused on Israel in the aftermath of Oct. 7, she opted to participate in a 14-day Birthright Israel Onward program, where she’d be helping and supporting communities impacted by the worst single-day attack against Jews since the Holocaust.

Clayton, who is from Los Angeles, participated in the traditional 10-day Birthright Israel program in 2014, so Birthright Onward was a program that offered familiarity. Here in the United States, she’s active in the music festival scene and felt a visceral connection to the victims of the Nova music festival massacre, she said. As such, she wanted to visit Israel and help in any way she could.

“So, when I got the chance to join Onward, I jumped at the opportunity,” she said in an interview as she and her group of volunteers toured a memorial that’s been erected at the Nova music festival site in southern Israel.

Clayton participated in Birthright Israel Onward this past June.

In the aftermath of Oct. 7, Birthright Israel Onward has provided a volunteer-in-Israel opportunity, designed for those between the ages of 18-40 who identity as Jewish and previously have participated in Israel programs.

Unlike the Birthright Israel all-expenses-paid 10-day trip, Onward isn’t free—it’s subsidized.

A typical Onward participant from North America is reimbursed $700 toward the cost of their flight. They also receive a weekly food subsidy and are provided accommodation as well as transportation to and from the airport as well as organized rides to volunteer sites. Volunteer activities include taking part in food rescue operations, sorting, packing and distributing goods for Israeli civil and military personnel and visiting wounded soldiers in hospitals.

Clayton’s days with Onward consisted of visiting wounded soldiers at Tel Aviv hospital; helping package and pick produce on farms — with a shortage of laborers in Israel in the aftermath of Oct. 7, foreigners volunteering for this type of work has been invaluable, Israel’s leaders have said — and going to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where she met with friends and family of hostages abducted by Hamas.

“This trip has been great because we’ve been able to help in so many different ways,” she said.

The Onward program drew approximately 3,000 volunteers between November and March, and it’s expected to draw another 4,000 participants this summer, with a sizable percentage from Southern California. Seventy percent of participants are alumni of Birthright Israel’s 10-day trips.

Isa Neustaedter, a 32-year-old educator from Orange County, was one of the recent Onward participants. This past June, he volunteered with Onward for two weeks.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve wanted to do something for Israel,” he said. “And, you know, besides just being a cheerleader in America, I thought, even if it’s four to eight days of doing agricultural work, it’s something, and it really means a lot to be able to do that.”

Clayton, who recently graduated from a Master of Business Administration program, describes herself as an entrepreneur specializing in options trading. She said being visibly or vocally Jewish in Los Angeles, in the aftermath of Oct. 7, hasn’t been easy.

“I’ve lost a lot of friends, just because they know that I’m Jewish and I have different opinions from them,” she told me. “So again, it’s about coming here, feeling connected and doing something positive.”

Diaspora Jews can’t offer the same contribution that, say, an IDF soldier can —although, yes, some have enlisted in the military as lone soldiers — but, as demonstrated by Clayton and Neustaedter, there are other ways to help.

“We can’t be in Israel fighting for this country to exist in the literal sense, but we can fight back home with our words and our presence,” Clayton said. “And I think that’s extremely important.”

Birthright Israel Onward is offering eight-day and 14-day experiences for those who want to volunteer in Israel through October of this year. For additional information, visit http://birthrightisrael.com/volunteer-in-israel.

Ryan Torok is a contributing writer to The Journal.