Manischewitz Announces a Rebrand

Just in time for Passover, Manischewitz is unveiling a new look, along with some new products. The leading kosher brand for more than 130 years, Manischewitz aims to invite a broader audience to explore the cultural richness of Jewish cuisine, while continuing its commitment to be a product line that brings family and friends together.

“People have been purchasing the Manischewitz food products for generations,” Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco, parent company of Manischewitz, told the Journal. “We wanted [Manischewitz] to still look and feel familiar, and it does, but the colors and graphics are now as warm and delicious as the food we make.” The goal, she said “is to remain true to the heritage while opening up the brand to those who may not know Manischewitz.”

The rebrand, which has been in the works for about three years, is a result of interviews with consumers and experts. Through on-site visits to Manischewitz headquarters, they delved into the historical roots of the company. According to their press release, this exploration highlighted the profound connection between Jewish culture, cuisine and the importance of family and food, while also addressing the societal challenge of defining Jewish food in a contemporary context.

“We hope the update will expand the reach to a younger Jewish audience, as well as everyone who is curious about Jewish food,” she said. “We want to invite Jews young and old and non-Jews to take a walk down the kosher aisle.”

The brand was founded in 1888 as a small bakery, built to make Passover matzah, by Rabbi Dov Behr Manischewitz, and is now part of New Jersey-based Kayco, a family-owned company. Over the years, Manischewitz has remained true to its origins, while adapting to the tastes and dietary needs of the modern consumer.

“We are very excited about our debut into the frozen category, and this year, people can find kosher for Passover and gluten-free frozen matzah balls and frozen knishes,” Seidman said.

Manischewitz will also introduce a new grapeseed oil, as well as new branding on traditional products, such as their complete line of matzah, matzah meal, gefilte fish, matzah ball soup, matzah ball mix, matzah farfel, mandlen soup nuts, chicken broth, macaroons, cake mixes and more. They will also be offering Manischewitz merchandise online that feature ”Yiddishisms” reflecting the brand’s Jewish heritage.

Some of the updated lines and Yiddishisms include:

• I’m cooking my tuchus off

• The Soup with Balls

• Bubby knows best but we are a close second

• Delicious food’s always been our schtick

• Great taste runs in the family

• Live love latke

• For small talk or dinner table spiels

• Soup with chutzpah

“Manischewitz is not just about food; it is about stories, heritage, and a sense of belonging,” Seidman said. “Through this rebranding, we aim to capture the hearts of the culturally curious and kosher-keeping alike, offering a taste of Jewish tradition that is accessible to all.”