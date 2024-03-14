‘Be the Light’: The Second Installment Features Brett Gelman

“Be the Light,” a mindful event and gathering for the Jewish community, held its second event in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 29. The headliner was actor and comedian Brett Gelman of “Stranger Things,” and featured music, poetry and meditation that’s meant to heal and provide comfort during this difficult time.

In his speech, Gelman talked about his pro-Israel advocacy post Oct. 7 and how comforting it is to be among Jews – even if it means going to many different events.

“We’re looking at Instagram all day, at all this propaganda that’s winning against us, and we’re like there’s this event. What is this event?” he said. “And then I get to the event and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love my people.’ I’m so glad I’m at this event.”

Since Oct. 7, Gelman has stood up for Israel on social media, posting videos and photos from his recent trip to the country with his wife, musician Ari Dayan. Despite some dates on his new book tour being cancelled, he’s more fired up than ever to support Israel and his community. At “Be the Light,” he talked about the woke campaign about Jews, which tries to frame the community as “white oppressors.”

“They play into this narrative that we are the white oppressor,” he said. “Even if you are white skinned, you are not white. Ask a f—ing Nazi. Ask a white supremacist. Ask Hamas. Oct. 7 didn’t happen because of whiteness. It happened because we are Jews.”

Dayan, who went on right before her husband, spoke about her grandfather, a Holocaust survivor who held in his pain and put on a strong face. She was proud that she could stand on stage as a Jew and continue her grandfather’s legacy. For the audience, she offered comforting words.

“Remember that you belong to a community, a family rather,” she said. “In your loneliest moments, know that you are loved and held by your Jewish brothers and sisters. Lean into your identity. Lean into your courage. Lean into your 3,700 years of history and resilience. As a people we have been here before and unfortunately, we will be here again. This is our struggle, but it is also our strength.”

Organized by filmmaker Becky Tahel and musician and author Erez Safar, the event also featured an opening meditation guided by an Israeli teacher. Musicians Oshri, Acres of Wild, Cedars of Lebanon and Oolie performed songs, while Senior Educator for StandWithUs Charlotte Korchak and Debbie Lechtman of the popular pro-Israel Instagram page Roots Metals spoke.

“It can feel really lonely, especially with the messages I receive,” Lechtman said. “One person kept emailing me and harassing me. But someone from Syria told me they were taught to hate Jews and Israelis, but because of my page, they eventually opened up their mind a bit. It wasn’t the first time I got this sort of message. When I am drowning in the hate, I try to remind myself of that.”

“Be the Light” events will be held around the U.S., and the next one in L.A. is slated for the summer. Due to security issues happening at Jewish events around the world, locations are kept secret, but anyone who wants to attend can look at what’s coming up on its website, lightofinfinite.com/be.

Until the next gathering, Gelman, who closed out the night, has urged unity among the Jewish people.

“I don’t care if you’re Ashkenazi, you’re Sephardic, you’re Mizrahi [or] you’re Ethiopian … we are all Jews,” he said. “And we must band together.”