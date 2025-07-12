World’s Leading University System’s Role in Combating Antisemitism

History has shown us that there can be deadly and destabilizing consequences when acts of antisemitism are ignored or left addressed inadequately. That’s why it was so disturbing when demonstrators in our communities fanned the ﬂames of hate in the wake of the October 7th attacks on Israel – starting the very next day. What may have begun as exercises of free speech quickly evolved into antisemitic rhetoric, exclusionary behavior against Jews and Israelis, and, in some cases, outright violence.

We can’t afford to allow this bigotry to go unchecked – especially on our college campuses.

In our own backyard, the University of California was not immune to these disturbing incidents, seemingly well-organized by outside forces. As an educational institution, UC’s ﬁrst responsibility is to create a campus environment where our students can learn safely, without fear of being targeted just because of who they are. So as a member of the Jewish community and founding member of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, I was encouraged to see with my own eyes how the UC community came together and took signiﬁcant steps to address antisemitism.

The University has worked diligently with Jewish community leaders, campus Jewish organizations, the Legislative Jewish Caucus and the California Legislature as a whole, and many others to combat antisemitism in all its ugly forms. UC leadership has sent a clear message that there is no excuse for this kind of hate on any campus, and that the threat of violence against Jewish students, faculty, and staff is unacceptable. And, given the deep- seated history of antisemitism that pervades our nation and the world, they have acknowledged their responsibility to the Jewish community is ongoing.

With the guidance and support of these partners, UC updated and strengthened its policies and approaches to managing demonstrations on its campuses, ensuring a safe and secure environment for Jewish students, faculty and staff. For example, campuses now prohibit unauthorized encampments. New systemwide directives also forbid restricting the free movement of others, such as blocking pathways or building access. These directives have been effective at ensuring an inclusive campus environment where all students can access education.

It all could have gone differently. These protests were emblematic of growing antisemitism across the country and the world. I recall the initial fervor when violent demonstrations overtook many college campuses across the country in the months after October 7, quickly evolving into hateful antisemitic screeds and threats.

UC immediately condemned this behavior and worked to address it directly. Yes, UC campuses experienced their own difficult and violent moments. But the University has reﬂected on these incidents and now has the protocols in place to prevent any repetition.

UC is an economic engine that drives California. As a global leader in research, innovation, education and health care, it sets a standard for public universities around the world. Its commitment to excellence and educational leadership has made it the most prestigious public university system in the nation, if not the world.

Part of that excellence is found in UC’s commitment to protecting students’ fundamental right to debate and disagree, even when it may be contentious or uncomfortable. That means the University must ﬁercely protect the First Amendment rights of its community members, including the right to protest peacefully. But when speech becomes destructive action or when it veers into actual incitement, the pursuit of understanding and safety must take precedence.

At this moment in history, I have no doubt that the University of California will continue to protect the safety of its Jewish community, while continuing to foster a healthy exchange of ideas. Antisemitism often surges in moments of political unrest. But no one on a college campus – or anywhere – should ever have to fear for their safety or be compelled to hide their faith, ethnicity, or identity.

Going forward, UC must remain a place of fearless learning and leadership, prioritizing respect, safety, and accountability for all.

Hannah-Beth Jackson is a former California State Senator and Chair of the California State Senate Committee on the Judiciary and a Founding Member of the Legislative Jewish Caucus