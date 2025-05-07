The Quiet Art of Listening Across Difference

We live in a time when disagreement often feels dangerous.
When we hear an opinion we disagree with, there is pressure to respond immediately.
To correct it, to debate it, and oftentimes to defeat it.
To let an opposing viewpoint pass silently can feel almost like betrayal to our own.
But often, the moment we rush to challenge, we turn a conversation into a contest.
A space for reflection becomes a battlefield.
Someone must be right, someone must be wrong.
And because most people do not enjoy being wrong, these moments rarely change minds.
They harden them.
The strange thing is that while we are shouting at each other to evolve, we are making real evolution harder.
The truth is that disagreement, handled poorly, isolates us.
Handled wisely, it can evolve us.
The wisest thing one can do is not to argue, but to listen.
To accept that someone else’s viewpoint is their own, shaped by their experiences, their struggles, their hopes.
To resist the reflex to correct, and instead to wonder:
Their viewpoint is as valid to them as mine is to me. What am I missing and how can I integrate this new information?
The other evening, I was having a conversation with someone who spoke earnestly about the importance of “acknowledging his privilege” as a white man.
He believed it was a moral responsibility, a way to work toward a more equitable world.
I have a different viewpoint.
I believe there is a difference between having gratitude for the good things in your life and apologizing for them.
I believe that if we demand people apologize for their success, we risk teaching resentment instead of resilience.
We risk making gratitude a weapon, not a bridge.
And yet, I did not need to say any of this.
Because I saw where he was coming from.
He was trying, sincerely, to live his values. To create a bridge that, in his experience of life, has proven itself to work.
He was trying to reach toward the same good future, even if he was walking a different path to get there.
Sometimes that recognition is enough. Besides, I was kind of tired and I didn’t have the energy to thoughtfully and respectfully engage. I know that sounds like a joke, but it isn’t.
Listening without judgment takes energy.
Keeping the ego in check takes energy.
Reevaluating personal beliefs takes energy.
Part of knowing when to engage is knowing when you have the capacity to do so.
Of course, I would love for others to see the world as I do.
I believe that supporting those around us, building each other up instead of blaming, creates stronger bridges across difference.
But progress does not demand that everyone agree.
It demands that we stay open even when we don’t.
If the only way we know how to engage with disagreement is to try to win, we will lose the deeper chance to connect.
We will lose the possibility of learning something, even from those we think we already understand.
If you find yourself in a conversation where you disagree, consider:
• Accepting that a different viewpoint exists, and that it is not your job to defeat it.
• Trying to understand that viewpoint fully before deciding whether it threatens or expands your own.
• And only then, if it feels right, sharing your own view — not to win, but to see if something wiser can be built between you.
And if not, if no synthesis is possible, to let it be.
Two people, two lenses on the world.
Both trying, in their own way, to walk toward the good.
Listening across difference asks something hard of us.
It asks us to set down our pride.
It asks us to allow for complexity.
It asks us to let the conversation sometimes be unfinished.
And it asks us to trust that the slow work of understanding does more to change the world than the loud work of winning arguments.
In the end, the future will not belong to those who shouted the loudest.
It will belong to those who learned how to listen when it was hardest.
It will belong to those who chose patience over pride.
Connection over correction.
Curiosity over conquest.
And it will belong to those who understood that disagreement is not an end to dialogue.
It is the beginning of something deeper — if we are willing to stay in it long enough to find it.
Jonathan Beninson is an analog guy in a digital world who has started several companies and mentors entrepreneurs and leaders around the globe.
