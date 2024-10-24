“The Mind Can’t Grasp It”: Why a Film on Oct. 7 Hero Oz Davidian Left Me So Shaken

October 7 will never go away.

That was my first thought as I left the Saban Theater Monday night after watching a harrowing documentary on Oct. 7 superhero Oz Davidian.

You may remember Davidian as the Israeli father who drove his pickup truck 15 times into the Nova Festival inferno on Oct. 7, 2023. By some combination of radical courage and miracle, he managed to rescue 120 terrified young people as crazed Hamas terrorists were hunting them down.

I’ve seen everything I could since that darkest of days—films, art exhibits, essays, poems, plays, heroic stories, the outpouring of volunteers, you name it. We’ve reported on hundreds of these stories.

And yet, there’s something about this film, “Oz’s List,” that got to me like nothing else. It grabbed my heart from the first minute and never let go. What is it about this particular story that so shook me up?

I’m not sure, but one thing may be the staggering contrasts. You see a man desperate to save human lives in the midst of men desperate to kill them– a courageous life-saver next to cowardly life-killers.

Then you see actual footage of the carnage in the fields (which was gathered from Hamas cameras and dash cams), intercut with those same fields today, looking peaceful and serene. You see a beautiful tree and learn that is where a group of kids perished. The film is full of such contrasts, like a lazy country road that looks quiet now, but where Davidian drove in a frenzy to avoid the deadly bullets of terror.

There’s also the contrast between vehicles, like an Israeli police car and a terrorist truck. At one point, Davidian sees an Israeli patrol car nestled on the side of the road. Feeling hopeful, he approaches the vehicle only to discover a Hamas terrorist overlooking a dead Israeli policeman, forcing him to flee for his life. What a jarring contrast: A symbol of Israeli security next to the reality of a calamity.

Perhaps the most heart-wrenching contrast lies in our imagination. As we see the terrified faces of Israelis being rescued in Davidian’s pickup, it’s impossible not to imagine those same faces a few hours earlier, radiant with the joy of dancing in the morning desert.

We live in a time of hype. To compete for people’s attention, stories are routinely exaggerated and made more dramatic. There is none of that hype in this film. The dry facts alone are shattering enough.

There is a scene where Davidian visits the mother of someone he could not save. It’s a tender scene, made even more tender when Davidian starts to tear up, and it is the grieving mother who consoles him.

Davidian tears up a lot. On stage after the screening, his answers often slowed down as he choked up. He’s easily overwhelmed by his memory. How could he not be? The ordeal is bigger than him, bigger than us.

“The mind can’t grasp it,” he says in the film.

Indeed, that line may capture why it is so hard for so many of us to shake Oct. 7: Our minds can’t grasp it.

No matter how hard we try, our minds can’t grasp the horror of 380 beautiful souls murdered at a music festival. Our minds can’t grasp the full extent of a massacre where so many more souls perished– families, children, grandparents, murdered in cold blood, with hundreds taken hostage.

Our minds cannot grasp that level of pain. Our minds are better suited at grasping acts of heroism, like a father who drives his pickup truck 15 times into a terror inferno to save 120 lives.

Maybe it is the contrast between that extreme heroism and the atrocities that makes me think Oct. 7 will never go away– whether we like it or not.