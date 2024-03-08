The Biggest Threat to Jews Today Is if We Censor Ourselves

When we talk about protecting Jews today from the alarming rise in antisemitism, we usually focus on traditional threats like protection from bullying, harassment, discrimination, double standards, hate speech and so on.

But there is a deeper, long-term threat that we should not overlook—the threat that we will become so weary of the harassment that we will censor ourselves or limit our freedom of expression.

A recent example, which occurred at UCLA, was moving a Tzipi Livni event from in-person to online in the face of anticipated protests. Evidently, chapters of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at UCLA announced protests to make “sure war criminals are NOT welcome on our campus!” To “avoid disruptions,” the university chose to cancel the in-person event and move it online.

UCLA is hardly alone. The volcano of Jew hatred spreading through college campuses and city streets is real, and the haters mean business.

The mob that verbally assaulted Jerry Seinfeld last week as he was leaving a Bari Weiss address at the 92nd Street Y wasn’t there to fight for Palestinian rights. They were there to put Jews on notice that they will not leave us alone; that they will heckle, bully and intimidate us at every turn; that they will harass us until we shut ourselves up.

That is part of their long game: Shutting up the Jews.

“Our eyes are on every department and corner of campus,” SJP wrote triumphantly in a statement. “We will not rest until the UC cuts all ties with the Zionist state.”

As Seth Mandel wrote this week in Commentary. “This is why the pro-Hamas demonstrators and activists do what they do. Because they can’t say ‘don’t serve Jews.’ But they can and will make your life hell if you serve Jews.”

We shouldn’t underestimate this threat of making lives hell, those of Jews and of their supporters. It’s human nature to want to be cautious and avoid confrontation, especially if we think that confrontation can turn violent.

The problem is that the more we cave to this intimidation, the more haters will be encouraged, and the more Jews will censor themselves. And once we limit our voices, what do we have left?

To her credit, Dr. Kira Stein of UCLA protested the decision to move the event online, noting that “Antisemitism, particularly in the form of anti-Zionism, is intimidating both faculty and students on campus. By backing down to anti-Jewish threats, antisemitism will be emboldened, and things will get worse.”

Instead of caving, we should fight back with a two-fold strategy: One, continue to combat the harassment and intimidation of Jews using all legal means at our disposal; and two, continue to stage more and more events while insisting on better and tougher security.

What is not an option is to give in to the intimidators and censor ourselves. Any time Jews hesitate about expressing themselves out of fear of triggering Jew haters is another victory for the haters. As a friend mentioned recently, Jew haters would love nothing more than to move Jews and Jewish voices “underground,” perhaps because they know the power of our collective voice.

Indeed, if there is one freedom Jews have valued in America, it is the freedom to speak freely and without fear. That freedom to express ourselves is not just good for the Jews but for all freedom-lovers who understand the soul of our country.

As I saw the thousands of pro-Hamas demonstrators who tried to block the president’s motorcade as he arrived for his State of the Union address, I’m reminded that, once again, this problem is bigger than the Jews.