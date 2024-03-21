A Moment in Time: “Welcome Rabbi Daniel Freedman”!

Dear all,

A new chapter begins at Temple Akiba of Culver City! Rabbi Daniel Freedman(middle) will join Cantor Lonee Frailich and me as the clergy team of our congregation. Rabbi Freedman spent time at Akiba as our rabbinic intern from 2018-2020. He will now become our Rabbi-Educator, overseeing our religious school program (under the leadership of Randee Bishoff) while also serving as a full member of our clergy.

Our congregation is so excited, and we are eager to plan, vision, and dream.

When I first came to Temple Akiba in 2006, our congregation had fewer than 300 families and a religious school of 150 kids. With the incredible growth of Culver City, Akiba’s membership now includes well over 400 families and 250 children in our schools. Rabbi Freedman will help nourish all generations with his love of Torah, his passion for Tikkun Olam, and his gift of Kindness.

This is a moment in time that opens the doors to tomorrow!

May we go from strength to strength!

With love and shalom.

Rabbi Zach Shapiro