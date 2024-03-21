I want to send a special thanks to my awesome literary agent, Chip MacGregor and my phenomenal Post Hill Press editor, Debra Englander! This team has believed in my book from the very beginning. I am deeply grateful!
And here is a new review from Midwest Book Review:
Jewish Journal
BRAVE-ish is a Hearten Uplifting and Inspiring Non-Fiction FINALIST!
Lisa Ellen Niver
Thank you to Chanticleer Book Reviews for including my memoir as a FINALIST for the 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards for Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction.
MORE BOOK AWARDS:
Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help
Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong WomanFor the Hearten Book Awards–I was on the short list, then the long list, then a semi-finalist and NOW a FINALIST! What an honor to be considered for my memoir, Brave-ish!
My Podcast, Make Your Own Map, won 2nd place for Diversity in TV/Streaming at the NAEJ Awards
My website is #10 on the top 100 Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites
I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!
THANK YOU for all of your support.
My AUDIO BOOK of Brave-ish narrated by ME is now available!
