BRAVE-ish is a Hearten Uplifting and Inspiring Non-Fiction FINALIST!

Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

March 21, 2024

Thank you to Chanticleer Book Reviews for including my memoir as a FINALIST for the 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards for Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction.

MORE BOOK AWARDS:

Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help

Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman

For the Hearten Book Awards–I was on the short list, then the long list, then a semi-finalist and NOW a FINALIST! What an honor to be considered for my memoir, Brave-ish!

My Podcast, Make Your Own Map, won 2nd place for Diversity in TV/Streaming at the NAEJ Awards

My website is #10 on the top 100 Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites

I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!

I want to send a special thanks to my awesome literary agent, Chip MacGregor and my phenomenal Post Hill Press editor, Debra Englander! This team has believed in my book from the very beginning. I am deeply grateful!

And here is a new review from Midwest Book Review:

THANK YOU for all of your support.

My AUDIO BOOK of Brave-ish narrated by ME is now available!

Our Esther Moment

March 21, 2024

Megillat Esther is a remarkably relevant guide as to what it means to be a Jew today.

Dear Tabby: Purim Edition

March 21, 2024

In this edition of my mostly-useful advice column, I asked readers to send me Purim-related questions.

