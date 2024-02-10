Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort: A Relaxed Retreat by the Sea

Nestled along the shores of Miami Beach on Millionaire’s Row, the Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort is a haven for travelers. With direct access to the beach and the nine-mile Miami Beachwalk, it’s a welcoming hotel that captures the lively spirit of Miami while providing a relaxed atmosphere that I personally love. Sit poolside in a cabana or steps away on the beach on a bright yellow lounge chair and soak up the sun while listening to the waves.

One standout for me is the commitment to sustainability – they even offer reusable water bottles to guests. The hotel has a rich history, dating back to 1951 when the Allison Resort first opened its doors, and the on-site restaurant pays homage to this history and it’s part of the North Beach Resort Historic District. Artfully designed with warm tones and bold touches, the resort’s newly renovated 231 Boho-Deco inspired accommodations represent a fusion of modern comfort and timeless Miami style.

What I really appreciate is the proximity to Miami’s attractions – South Beach, the Art Deco Historic District, and the vibrant nightlife of Ocean Drive are just a short drive away. Hilton Cabana Miami Beach is pet-friendly, a feature which adds an extra layer of inclusivity to the family-friendly experience.

Being part of the Hilton family is a bonus. I love accumulating points through the Hilton Honors program, enjoying those member-exclusive benefits, and being able to redeem rewards across the extensive Hilton hotel portfolio.

Moreover, besides the beach, Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort boasts a fitness center, multiple pools, and a great setting for families to unwind by the sea. Personally, I love how the beach feels more private and open, creating the perfect atmosphere for a leisurely walk. Plus, the speedy WiFi is a game-changer for me – staying connected has never been more convenient.

Rent a bike or paddleboard, and explore the area along the shoreline. An enjoyable experience is waiting you at Hilton Cabana Miami Beach Resort!

