Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Shattered | Mar 15, 2024

Psychologists have been using the word "trauma" to describe the effects of Oct. 7. What I learned on my trip to Israel is that even that intense word fails to convey the scale, the savagery or the sadism of events that day.
Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

March 14, 2024

ADL Conference Leans Into Liberal Values

March 14, 2024

The overall theme of the conference: Jewish liberal values are at the foundation of this country. We now need to bring them back for both Jews and the country to survive.

