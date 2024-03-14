Print Issue: Shattered | Mar 15, 2024
Psychologists have been using the word "trauma" to describe the effects of Oct. 7. What I learned on my trip to Israel is that even that intense word fails to convey the scale, the savagery or the sadism of events that day.
ADL Conference Leans Into Liberal Values
The overall theme of the conference: Jewish liberal values are at the foundation of this country. We now need to bring them back for both Jews and the country to survive.
Igniting a Fire of Jewish Identity
The events of Oct. 7 activated my DNA and ignited a fire of Jewish identity I didn’t know was there.
‘Be the Light’: The Second Installment Features Brett Gelman
“Be the Light,” a mindful event and gathering for the Jewish community, held its second event in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 29.
Speaking with Bereaved Grandparents
Grandparents have adopted their own nomenclature — not “sitting shiva” but “standing shiva.”
Sinai Akiba Gala, Israel Excel Mission, Shai Davidai, Inclusion Shabbat
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.