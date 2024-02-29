Print Issue: Hide No More | Mar 1, 2024
We, the Jewish people, have risen to this time in history for a moment like this. A time in which we proudly explore and publicly honor our Jewish identity. A reclamation of the word Jew. Not used as a word to denigrate. But used as a word to self-celebrate.
Advertising the Fight Against Antisemitism
Super Bowl advertising is always a key platform for brand and cause awareness and this year, the need to fight anti-Jewish hate made bids for awareness. But were these ads successful?
The Myth of the Homeless, Cultureless, Ahistorical Jew
At its core is a simple message: Jews don’t belong anywhere. At least not on earth.
Local Legislators Visit Israel, Volunteers Prep Meals for Food Insecure
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Hide No More
Our mantra must be clear: I am a Jew and I’m not going anywhere. Because all of us — we, the Jewish people — are made for a moment like this.
What Happens When Career Ambition Clashes with Cherished Religious Values?
“Bylines and Blessings” touts the critical importance of failing, and the irreplaceable triumph of growth and learning, whether professionally, emotionally, or spiritually.