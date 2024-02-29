fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Hide No More | Mar 1, 2024

We, the Jewish people, have risen to this time in history for a moment like this. A time in which we proudly explore and publicly honor our Jewish identity. A reclamation of the word Jew. Not used as a word to denigrate. But used as a word to self-celebrate.
[additional-authors]
Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

February 29, 2024

CLICK HERE FOR FULLSCREEN VERSION

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Advertising the Fight Against Antisemitism

February 29, 2024

Super Bowl advertising is always a key platform for brand and cause awareness and this year, the need to fight anti-Jewish hate made bids for awareness. But were these ads successful?

Hide No More

February 29, 2024

Our mantra must be clear: I am a Jew and I’m not going anywhere. Because all of us — we, the Jewish people — are made for a moment like this.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.