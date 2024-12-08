Syrian Rebels Announce Fall of Assad Regime Following Rapid Offensive

Syrian rebels declared the end of President Bashar Assad’s 24-year rule on Sunday after a swift offensive brought opposition forces into Damascus. Thousands of residents gathered in the city’s main square, chanting “Freedom” and celebrating what many view as the conclusion of five decades of Assad family dominance. Assad reportedly fled the capital by plane to an undisclosed destination, with unverified reports suggesting Moscow as a possibility.

The rebel coalition issued a statement marking the beginning of a “new era for Syria” after years of oppression and conflict. “To the displaced all over the world, free Syria awaits you,” the statement read, vowing to build a nation where justice and dignity prevail. Lt. Col. Hassan Abdul Ghani, a rebel spokesperson, said hundreds of regime forces surrendered in Deir ez-Zur as opposition fighters consolidated their control.

The developments prompted regional and international reactions. US National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said President Joe Biden’s administration is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with allies. Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalili offered to facilitate a transition to a new leadership, emphasizing, “This country can be a normal country that builds good relations with its neighbors and the world.”

On Syria’s southern border, unconfirmed reports suggested Israeli forces crossed into the buffer zone near Quneitra. While Israeli authorities have not commented, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly issued guidelines for Golan Heights residents, maintaining restrictions on gatherings and operations near the border.

The Assad regime’s collapse marks a dramatic shift for Syria after years of civil war that displaced millions and drew in regional and international powers. Opposition leaders urged displaced Syrians to return, calling the moment a fresh start for the country.