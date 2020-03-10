Austria Jewish Boy Wearing Star of David Ring Assaulted
A 16-year-old Jewish teen was assaulted while wearing a Star of David ring on his finger in Graz, Austria on March 4.
The Jewish Chronicle (JC) reported that two males ages 15 and 16 allegedly approached the teen – who is German – and asked him if he was Jewish. When the victim confirmed that he is Jewish, the assailants then allegedly slapped and punched him in the face while calling him a “s— Jew” in German.
The victim was subsequently hospitalized with a split lip and various cuts and bruises, according to the JC. The assailants fled the scene.
President of the Jewish Community of Graz Elie Rosen told the JC that an anti-Semitic assault also took place at a park in February; he added that the recent rise of anti-Semitism in the city has largely stemmed “from the far-left and Muslim extremists.”
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, “Distraught to learn that a 16-year-old boy was severely beaten in Graz, Austria, by two teenagers who saw his Star of David & asked if he was Jewish. The local Jewish community is encouraged by the police response, which should be the standard everywhere.”
Distraught to learn that a 16 year-old boy was severely beaten in Graz, Austria, by two teenagers who saw his Star of David & asked if he was Jewish. The local Jewish community is encouraged by the police response, which should be the standard everywhere. https://t.co/9GVCJtnTbD
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) March 9, 2020
The European Union for the Fundamental Rights found in 2018 that 75 percent of Austrians think that anti-Semitism has increased over the past five years in the country and that the Austrian government needs to do more to fight it. Additionally, 67 percent of Austrian Jews said that they no longer wear religious garments.
