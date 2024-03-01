Orthodox Jewish Dentist Reportedly Murdered by Former Patient

An Orthodox Jewish dentist was murdered and two others were injured last night in a shooting at a dental office near San Diego.

Police have yet to identify the victim but media outlets are reporting that the man who died at the scene was Dr. Benjamin Harouni.

El Cajon Police said that the shooting took place at approximately 4:14 pm on Thursday, February 29 and that officers arrived on the scene two minutes later.

“Despite lifesaving efforts by responding officers, one of the males succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The two other victims were transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition,” the police reported.

A suspect, who El Cajon police are identifying as 29-year-old El Cajon resident Mohammed Abdulkareem, was apprehended at 9:30 pm near Balboa Park in Downtown San Diego. El Cajon is about 15 northeast of downtown San Diego. The city has a population just over 100,000 and is the sixth most populous city in San Diego County.

The El Cajon police released the following report on how the suspect was apprehended and his relationship to the victims:

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old El Cajon resident Mohammed Abdulkareem, was reported to have fled the shooting in a white U-Haul rental pickup truck. Investigations also revealed that Abdulkareem was a former patient of the dental office. While the exact motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, it is believed that Abdulkareem was a disgruntled former customer.

Witnesses said that Abdulkareem fled the scene in a white U-Haul pickup truck. El Cajon Police Department employees quickly viewed the City’s Flock license plate reader system, and were able to obtain a license plate and photograph of the U-Haul truck. Detectives used the license plate information to determine that Abdulkareem had previously rented the vehicle in San Diego. Having that information so quickly, allowed for the photo of the truck and license plate information to be sent out to the public through news media and police department social media platforms to assist in locating Abdulkareem.

Later in the evening, at approximately 9:11 PM, a vigilant citizen alerted the San Diego Police Department that they believed the U-Haul truck involved in the shooting was parked near 6th Avenue and Quince Street in San Diego. San Diego Police officers responded and discovered the truck was unoccupied. A short time later, officers located Abdulkareem in the area and took him into custody without incident. Abdulkareem was found to be armed with a loaded handgun and several loaded handgun magazines. Records checks on the handgun later showed that it was legally purchased by Abdulkareem, just 2 weeks prior to the shooting.

Abdulkareem has since been booked into San Diego County Central Jail on multiple felony charges, including one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Further investigation into the incident may reveal additional felony charges.

Harouni was a 2018 graduate of the University of Southern California where he earned undergraduate degrees in Natural Science and Political Science. He earned his Doctorate in Dental Surgery from Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco in 2022.

On the Smile Plus Dentistry & Orthodontics website, Harouni’s employee profile states, “Becoming a dentist has been Dr. Harouni’s lifelong passion and he takes pride in providing all of his patients with honest and quality dental care. He loves getting to know patients and he strongly believes that spending time to educate his patients on maintaining oral health is an integral part of providing quality care. Dr. Harouni’s patients appreciate his dedication to making the dental experience as pleasant and enjoyable as possible.”

The Smile Plus Instagram account had a post on February 20th celebrating Harouni’s birthday.

This is a developing story.