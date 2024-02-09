Block Party With the Canaanites – A poem for Parsha Mishpatim

For My angel will go before you, and bring you to the Amorites, the Hittites, the Perizzites, the Canaanites, the Hivvites, and the Jebusites, and I will destroy them. ~Exodus 23:23

Thank You for sending the angel.

Regarding the Amorites, would it be possible

to arrange a lunch before You destroy them?

I’d like to get to know them and I’ve found

food can ease any situation.

As to the Hittites, do we know if it’s a school day?

I’d hate to destroy them while their children are

at school, especially if an alternate carpool

hasn’t been arranged.

Regarding the Perizzites – Are they related

to the Syracuse Perizzites? I recall my

uncle mentioning them once. He said

they were good people.

Also, I’m confused about the Canaanites.

Isn’t it called the land of Canaan? I feel if

a land is named after a people, we should

at least figure out how to share it with them.

The Hivvites shouldn’t be a problem either.

They live in the north and can probably

teach us how to best commingle with

that climate after all these years we’re

about to spend in the desert.

Finally, what did the Jebusites ever do to us?

I don’t see anything in the text. Did they

take up all the parking spaces? Not

put their bins away after trash day?

I think we should hold off on eliminating

them from the Earth as well. At least

until we have all the information.

Let’s invite them all to the meal with

the Amorites. Break bread instead of necks.

Thank you again for sending the angel.

We’ll set a place for them too.

Everybody has to eat.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 27 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net