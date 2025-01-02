fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

JNF-USA Breakfast for Israel, L.A. Federation’s Menorah Lighting, Beit Issie Shapiro Event

Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Ryan Torok

Ryan Torok

January 2, 2025
Gary Fayman, Kayla Globerson, Rachel Herman and Sammy Prywes attend JNF-USA’s recent Breakfast for Israel in Los Angeles. Photos by Joshua Sudock, Editorial Photography

More than 600 philanthropists and individuals seeking to rebuild communities in Israel’s North and South recently united at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood for Jewish National Fund-USA’s annual Breakfast for Israel, featuring keynote speaker Ambassador Ido Aharoni Aronoff, a 25-year veteran of Israel’s foreign service and Israel’s longest-serving Consul General in New York and the tri-state area.

Israeli diplomat Ido Aharoni Aronoff delivers the keynote address at the JNF-USA Breakfast for Israel.

The event was held on Dec. 11 and was open to the entire community.

Ahead of the start of Hanukkah, Jewish Federation Los Angeles convened federal, state and local elected officials, as well as civic and community leaders from across Los Angeles, to celebrate the rich diversity of L.A. and the Jewish community. Brought together by the L.A. Federation, these local leaders participated in an annual menorah lighting ceremony while rejoicing in this year’s theme of “Our Diversity as Strength.”

Jewish Federation Los Angeles’ annual L.A. leaders Hanukkah menorah lighting brings together federal, state and local elected officials, as well as civic and community leaders from across Los Angeles.
Courtesy of Jewish Federation Los Angeles

At the Dec. 18 ceremony, held at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown L.A., L.A. Federation CEO and President Rabbi Noah Farkas delivered opening remarks, while Rabbi Sarah Hronsky, president of the Board of Rabbis of Southern California, offered a summary on the story of Hanukkah. Each of the eight candles were lit by a different local leader or group of leaders.

Those in attendance included U.S. Reps. Luz Maria Rivas (D-San Fernando), Laura Friedman (D-Hollywood) and George Whitesides (D-Santa Clarita); CA State Senators Sasha Pérez (D-Glendale) and Caroline Menjivar (D-Van Nuys); State Assemblymembers Nick Schultz (D-Burbank), Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood), Mark Gonzalez (D-Los Angeles), Mike Fong (D-Alhambra), Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) and Isaac Bryan (D-Culver City); L.A. City Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield (Reseda), Katy Yaroslavsky (Pico-Robertson), Traci Park (West L.A.) and Hugo Soto-Martinez (Echo Park); City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto; County Supervisor Janice Hahn; District Attorney Nathan Hochman; Culver City Councilmembers Yasmine-Imani McMorrin and Freddy Puza; Beverly Hills Councilmembers Mary Wells, Craig Corman, John Mirisch and Sharona Nazarian; Culver City School Board Member Triston Ezidore; and LAUSD School Board Member Nick Melvoin.

On Dec. 23, a very exclusive gathering was held at the home of Stacy and Uri Blackman in Beverly Hills, drawing supporters of American Friends of Beit Issie Shapiro. Among those in attendance was Israel Prize Awardee and Beit Issie Shapiro Founder Naomi Stuchiner. 

Martin Shandling, Uri and Stacy Blackman, Naomi and Tuvia Stuchiner, Giora Stuchiner, Soraya Nazarian, Martin and Marilyn Spiegel, Ilana Melmed and Pat Fine. Photo by Orly Halevy

“People with disabilities experience a world fraught with obstacles,” Stuchiner said. “In addition to the daily physical challenges, discomfort and lack of accessibility, there are enormous social challenges such as loneliness, prejudice and unemployment. Managing these obstacles takes a toll on a person’s emotional and mental health. In general, people with disabilities experience five times more emotional distress than the general population.”

Beit Issie Shapiro is a global pioneering leader and innovator in the field of disabilities, providing services and scaling models that improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities. The organization seeks to create a more inclusive society by advancing opportunities and rights for people with disabilities.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.