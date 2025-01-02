JNF-USA Breakfast for Israel, L.A. Federation’s Menorah Lighting, Beit Issie Shapiro Event

More than 600 philanthropists and individuals seeking to rebuild communities in Israel’s North and South recently united at the Skirball Cultural Center in Brentwood for Jewish National Fund-USA’s annual Breakfast for Israel, featuring keynote speaker Ambassador Ido Aharoni Aronoff, a 25-year veteran of Israel’s foreign service and Israel’s longest-serving Consul General in New York and the tri-state area.

The event was held on Dec. 11 and was open to the entire community.

Ahead of the start of Hanukkah, Jewish Federation Los Angeles convened federal, state and local elected officials, as well as civic and community leaders from across Los Angeles, to celebrate the rich diversity of L.A. and the Jewish community. Brought together by the L.A. Federation, these local leaders participated in an annual menorah lighting ceremony while rejoicing in this year’s theme of “Our Diversity as Strength.”

At the Dec. 18 ceremony, held at Gloria Molina Grand Park in downtown L.A., L.A. Federation CEO and President Rabbi Noah Farkas delivered opening remarks, while Rabbi Sarah Hronsky, president of the Board of Rabbis of Southern California, offered a summary on the story of Hanukkah. Each of the eight candles were lit by a different local leader or group of leaders.

Those in attendance included U.S. Reps. Luz Maria Rivas (D-San Fernando), Laura Friedman (D-Hollywood) and George Whitesides (D-Santa Clarita); CA State Senators Sasha Pérez (D-Glendale) and Caroline Menjivar (D-Van Nuys); State Assemblymembers Nick Schultz (D-Burbank), Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood), Mark Gonzalez (D-Los Angeles), Mike Fong (D-Alhambra), Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) and Isaac Bryan (D-Culver City); L.A. City Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield (Reseda), Katy Yaroslavsky (Pico-Robertson), Traci Park (West L.A.) and Hugo Soto-Martinez (Echo Park); City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto; County Supervisor Janice Hahn; District Attorney Nathan Hochman; Culver City Councilmembers Yasmine-Imani McMorrin and Freddy Puza; Beverly Hills Councilmembers Mary Wells, Craig Corman, John Mirisch and Sharona Nazarian; Culver City School Board Member Triston Ezidore; and LAUSD School Board Member Nick Melvoin.

On Dec. 23, a very exclusive gathering was held at the home of Stacy and Uri Blackman in Beverly Hills, drawing supporters of American Friends of Beit Issie Shapiro. Among those in attendance was Israel Prize Awardee and Beit Issie Shapiro Founder Naomi Stuchiner.

“People with disabilities experience a world fraught with obstacles,” Stuchiner said. “In addition to the daily physical challenges, discomfort and lack of accessibility, there are enormous social challenges such as loneliness, prejudice and unemployment. Managing these obstacles takes a toll on a person’s emotional and mental health. In general, people with disabilities experience five times more emotional distress than the general population.”

Beit Issie Shapiro is a global pioneering leader and innovator in the field of disabilities, providing services and scaling models that improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities. The organization seeks to create a more inclusive society by advancing opportunities and rights for people with disabilities.