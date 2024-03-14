A Moment in Time: “A Matter of Heart”

Dear all,

At my recent CCAR Rabbinic conference, I had a reunion with all those from my HUC-JIR year-in Israel class in 1992.

Indeed, 32 years ago, I began my journey into the Rabbinate. Mind you, 32 is not typically a milestone number (either in Judaism or in the secular world). We most often celebrate 10 years, 18 years, 25, 36, etc.

So what’s so special about 32?

In Hebrew gematria (a system in which every letter has a corresponding number), 32 becomes Lamed (30) and Bet (2). Lamed-Bet creates the word “Lev/ לֹב” meaning, “Heart.”

Being a rabbi has both joys and challenges. But at the end of the day, what it comes down to is a matter of heart. My commitment in any given moment in time is to allow the rhythm of Jewish values to beat deeply within our hearts. This is how my heart has expanded over these 32 years. Why?

Because your hearts have all touched mine!

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro