I am THRILLED that the audiobook for my memoir, Brave-ish, is now available! You can find it everywhere you purchase audiobooks! AND!!! I am the narrator! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?!!?
Thank you to Divorcing Well Magazine for inviting me to share my “JOURNEY TO HEALING AND EMPOWERMENT: 5 STEPS TO THRIVE AFTER DIVORCE.” The emotional rollercoaster of going through a divorce was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. I hope these resources, will help others rebuild their lives with hope, resilience, and newfound strength.
THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 42 countries on 6 continents!
USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭
WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio
WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?
Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,085,500)
Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,240 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE
International Speaker & Audiobook Available: Feb News 2024
Lisa Ellen Niver
Feb News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:
Thank you for your support for my Brave-ish book tour! I was honored to be invited to speak in Mexico at the Women’s Travel Fest.
I am THRILLED that the audiobook for my memoir, Brave-ish, is now available! You can find it everywhere you purchase audiobooks! AND!!! I am the narrator! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?!!?
THANK YOU KTLA TV LOS ANGELES for including me in your LIVE coverage from the Los Angeles Travel Show where I was speaking about bravery and signing my book at Vroman’s Bookstore booth.
Did you know I travel with a hula-hoop? Learn more from REACH TV:
EVENTSThank you to everyone from my hometown of Los Angeles who joined me at the LA Travel and Adventure Show. I loved signing my book for you at the Vroman’s Bookstore booth!
Thanks again to Women’s Travel Fest
Coming soon–meet me in Utah at the Women in Travel Summit in April!Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here
NEW PRESS INTERVIEWS:
Erin Myers Interviews Travel Expert Lisa Niver In The Brasil BoothKTLA TV Los Angeles: Live from LA Travel Show Erin Myers interviews Travel Expert Lisa Niver in the Brasil booth about her memoir, Brave-ish, and where to travel next. Watch Interview
Women Who Travel Podcast: Your Love And Travel StoriesWomen Who Travel Podcast: Your Love and Travel Stories: Tales of breakups, hookups, and more in honor of Valentine’s Day. What an honor for Lisa Niver’s “FLING AT THE FAIRMONT” to be included. “It’s fun, it’s candid, it’s certainly not hallmark.” Read Article
Author Spotlight – Lisa NiverHenLit Central focuses on ‘life and lit’ for women over 40. Please enjoy this author spotlight on their site about Lisa Niver and her memoir, Brave-ish. Read Article
Let’s Talk Memoir – Episode 75 Ft. Lisa Niver – Ronit PlankThank you Ronit Plank for including Brave-ish on your podcast, “Let’s Talk Memoir” and interviewing Lisa about “Working with Developmental Editors and Book Coaches” Listen Podcast
Journey To Healing And Empowerment: 5 Steps To Thrive After DivorceThank you to Divorcing Well Magazine for inviting me to share my “JOURNEY TO HEALING AND EMPOWERMENT: 5 STEPS TO THRIVE AFTER DIVORCE.” The emotional rollercoaster of going through a divorce was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. I hope these resources, will help others rebuild their lives with hope, resilience, and newfound strength.
THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 42 countries on 6 continents!USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭 WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Podcast, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, Pandora & iHeart Radio
WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,085,500) Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,240 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE
Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.
My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”
Fortune Cookie SAID:
Keep moving forward, and watch your aspirations come to life
Even the smallest steps can lead to the biggest dreams. Believe in the journey.”
BRAVE-ish, One Break-up, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
International Speaker & Audiobook Available: Feb News 2024
Print Issue: Hide No More | Mar 1, 2024
CyberWell Is Monitoring Online Antisemitism
Community and Resilience: Two Lessons for Purim
Moses for President
Can We Fight Without Losing Our Souls?
Culture
Kugel Recipes for National Pasta Month
A Tale of Love and T’bit
What Jew Wanna Eat’s Amy Kritzer Becker: “Sweet Noshings,” Fun with Food and Drunken Honey Pomegranate Cake
‘Freedom Song’ Features Recovering Addicts from Beit T’Shuvah
Advertising the Fight Against Antisemitism
Super Bowl advertising is always a key platform for brand and cause awareness and this year, the need to fight anti-Jewish hate made bids for awareness. But were these ads successful?
The Myth of the Homeless, Cultureless, Ahistorical Jew
At its core is a simple message: Jews don’t belong anywhere. At least not on earth.
Local Legislators Visit Israel, Volunteers Prep Meals for Food Insecure
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Hide No More
Our mantra must be clear: I am a Jew and I’m not going anywhere. Because all of us — we, the Jewish people — are made for a moment like this.
What Happens When Career Ambition Clashes with Cherished Religious Values?
“Bylines and Blessings” touts the critical importance of failing, and the irreplaceable triumph of growth and learning, whether professionally, emotionally, or spiritually.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
What Jew Wanna Eat’s Amy Kritzer Becker: “Sweet Noshings,” Fun with Food and Drunken Honey Pomegranate Cake
Sonya Sanford: “Braids,” Pacific Northwest Jewish Cuisine and Marionberry Rugelach
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.