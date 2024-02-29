fbpx
International Speaker & Audiobook Available: Feb News 2024

Lisa Ellen Niver

February 29, 2024

Feb News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

Thank you for your support for my Brave-ish book tour! I was honored to be invited to speak in Mexico at the Women’s Travel Fest.

I am THRILLED that the audiobook for my memoir, Brave-ish, is now available! You can find it everywhere you purchase audiobooks! AND!!! I am the narrator! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?!!?

THANK YOU KTLA TV LOS ANGELES for including me in your LIVE coverage from the Los Angeles Travel Show where I was speaking about bravery and signing my book at Vroman’s Bookstore booth.

Did you know I travel with a hula-hoop? Learn more from REACH TV:

EVENTS

Thank you to everyone from my hometown of Los Angeles who joined me at the LA Travel and Adventure Show. I loved signing my book for you at the Vroman’s Bookstore booth!

Thanks again to Women’s Travel Fest

Coming soon–meet me in Utah at the Women in Travel Summit in April!

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

NEW PRESS INTERVIEWS:

KTLA 5
KTLA LA travel show Erin Myer and Lisa Niver

Erin Myers Interviews Travel Expert Lisa Niver In The Brasil Booth

KTLA TV Los Angeles: Live from LA Travel Show Erin Myers interviews Travel Expert Lisa Niver in the Brasil booth about her memoir, Brave-ish, and where to travel next. Watch Interview
Conde Nast Traveler logo
Conde Nast Traveler podcast valentines

Women Who Travel Podcast: Your Love And Travel Stories

Women Who Travel Podcast: Your Love and Travel Stories: Tales of breakups, hookups, and more in honor of Valentine’s Day. What an honor for Lisa Niver’s “FLING AT THE FAIRMONT” to be included. “It’s fun, it’s candid, it’s certainly not hallmark.” Read Article
Henlit Central logo
HenLit Braveish 2024

Author Spotlight – Lisa Niver

HenLit Central focuses on ‘life and lit’ for women over 40. Please enjoy this author spotlight on their site about Lisa Niver and her memoir, Brave-ish. Read Article
Ronit Plank logo
Let's Talk Memoir Ronit Lisa Niver 2024

Let’s Talk Memoir – Episode 75 Ft. Lisa Niver – Ronit Plank

Thank you Ronit Plank for including Brave-ish on your podcast, “Let’s Talk Memoir” and interviewing Lisa about “Working with Developmental Editors and Book Coaches” Listen Podcast
Divorcing Well Magazine logo
Lisa Niver Divorcing Well Magazine

Journey To Healing And Empowerment: 5 Steps To Thrive After Divorce

Thank you to Divorcing Well Magazine for inviting me to share my “JOURNEY TO HEALING AND EMPOWERMENT: 5 STEPS TO THRIVE AFTER DIVORCE.” The emotional rollercoaster of going through a divorce was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. I hope these resources, will help others rebuild their lives with hope, resilience, and newfound strength.

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 42 countries on 6 continents!

USA 🇺🇸  India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦  Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷  UK 🇬🇧   Italy 🇮🇹  Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬  New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰   Mexico 🇲🇽  Japan 🇯🇵  Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻  Netherlands 🇳🇱  Kenya 🇰🇪  UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬   Greece 🇬🇷  South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦  Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭 WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube PodcastGoogle Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, PandoraiHeart Radio

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,085,500) Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,240 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow  on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on FacebookPinterestYouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.

My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”

Fortune Cookie SAID:

Keep moving forward, and watch your aspirations come to life

Even the smallest steps can lead to the biggest dreams. Believe in the journey.”

BRAVE-ish, One Break-up, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty

