International Speaker & Audiobook Available: Feb News 2024

Feb News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

Thank you for your support for my Brave-ish book tour! I was honored to be invited to speak in Mexico at the Women’s Travel Fest.

I am THRILLED that the audiobook for my memoir, Brave-ish, is now available! You can find it everywhere you purchase audiobooks! AND!!! I am the narrator! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?!!?

THANK YOU KTLA TV LOS ANGELES for including me in your LIVE coverage from the Los Angeles Travel Show where I was speaking about bravery and signing my book at Vroman’s Bookstore booth.

Did you know I travel with a hula-hoop? Learn more from REACH TV:

Thanks again to Women’s Travel Fest

Coming soon–meet me in Utah at the Women in Travel Summit in April!

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 42 countries on 6 continents!

My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”

