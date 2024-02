International Speaker & Audiobook Available: Feb News 2024

Feb News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

Thank you for your support for my Brave-ish book tour! I was honored to be invited to speak in Mexico at the Women’s Travel Fest.

I am THRILLED that the audiobook for my memoir, Brave-ish, is now available! You can find it everywhere you purchase audiobooks! AND!!! I am the narrator! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?!!?

THANK YOU KTLA TV LOS ANGELES for including me in your LIVE coverage from the Los Angeles Travel Show where I was speaking about bravery and signing my book at Vroman’s Bookstore booth.

Did you know I travel with a hula-hoop? Learn more from REACH TV:

Thanks again to Women’s Travel Fest

Coming soon–meet me in Utah at the Women in Travel Summit in April!

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 42 countries on 6 continents!

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Thank you to everyone from my hometown of Los Angeles who joined me at the LA Travel and Adventure Show . I loved signing my book for you at the Vroman’s Bookstore booth!Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here KTLA TV Los Angeles: Live from LA Travel Show Erin Myers interviews Travel Expert Lisa Niver in the Brasil booth about her memoir, Brave-ish, and where to travel next. Watch Interview Women Who Travel Podcast: Your Love and Travel Stories : Tales of breakups, hookups, and more in honor of Valentine’s Day. What an honor for Lisa Niver’s “FLING AT THE FAIRMONT” to be included. “It’s fun, it’s candid, it’s certainly not hallmark.” Read Article focuses on ‘life and lit’ for women over 40. Please enjoy this author spotlight on their site about Lisa Niver and her memoir, Brave-ish. Read Article Thank you Ronit Plank for including Brave-ish on your podcast, “Let’s Talk Memoir” and interviewing Lisa about “Working with Developmental Editors and Book Coaches” Listen Podcast Thank you to Divorcing Well Magazine for inviting me to share my “JOURNEY TO HEALING AND EMPOWERMENT: 5 STEPS TO THRIVE AFTER DIVORCE.” The emotional rollercoaster of going through a divorce was one of the most challenging experiences of my life. I hope these resources, will help others rebuild their lives with hope, resilience, and newfound strength.USA 🇺🇸 India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦 Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 UK 🇬🇧 Italy 🇮🇹 Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬 New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Mexico 🇲🇽 Japan 🇯🇵 Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻 Netherlands 🇳🇱 Kenya 🇰🇪 UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬 Greece 🇬🇷 South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭 WATCH my podcast, “ MAKE YOUR OWN MAP : Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have! (now at: 2,085,500) Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,240 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe ! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”

