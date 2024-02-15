A Moment in Time: “I Have a Voice”

Dear all,

One of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music, Elana Arian, wrote a powerful song in 2019 entitled, “I Have a Voice.” This song has been adopted as an anthem for those seeking to make a difference through advocacy.

This past weekend, 200 teens from across North America, including 11 from Temple Akiba, travelled to Washington DC, raising their voices to guide our elected leaders. Inspired by Elana’s music and influenced by Jewish texts, these teens spent the first part of the weekend immersed in study about many issues facing our world.

On Monday, the teens all lobbied at the offices of their respective elected leaders. Akiba’s teens addressed Congressmembers Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Ted Lieu. They chose to speak about mental health, environmental concerns, and antisemitism.

Their speeches were well-written and impeccably delivered. (And I was one proud rabbi!)

Friends, our voices are divine gifts. We can open possibilities through our words. We just need to find the moment in time to discover how our voice will make a difference.

Yes I have a voice. How will I use it to make the world a better place?

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro