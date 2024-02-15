fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “I Have a Voice”

[additional-authors]
Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

February 15, 2024

Dear all,

One of the leading voices in contemporary Jewish music, Elana Arian, wrote a powerful song in 2019 entitled, “I Have a Voice.” This song has been adopted as an anthem for those seeking to make a difference through advocacy.

This past weekend, 200 teens from across North America, including 11 from Temple Akiba, travelled to Washington DC, raising their voices to guide our elected leaders. Inspired by Elana’s music and influenced by Jewish texts, these teens spent the first part of the weekend immersed in study about many issues facing our world.

On Monday, the teens all lobbied at the offices of their respective elected leaders. Akiba’s teens addressed Congressmembers Sydney Kamlager-Dove and Ted Lieu. They chose to speak about mental health, environmental concerns, and antisemitism.

Their speeches were well-written and impeccably delivered. (And I was one proud rabbi!)

Friends, our voices are divine gifts. We can open possibilities through our words. We just need to find the moment in time to discover how our voice will make a difference.

Yes I have a voice. How will I use it to make the world a better place?

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Love Actually

February 15, 2024

Love is infused through Jewish tradition, liturgy, thought and lore.

Print Issue: Why the Un Hates This Man | Feb 16, 2024

February 15, 2024

For more than 20 years, as executive director of UN Watch, Hillel Neuer has been exposing the blatant discrimination against Israel at the United Nations and its subsidiary groups. They all wish he would go away.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.