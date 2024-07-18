Covenant of Peace – a Tale of Then for Today

Balaam failed to curse the Hebrews, but

he had another secret plan to make them fail.

There was among the Midianites a slut

who could seduce them, leading to betrayal

of God who loved them in their lovely dwellings

where they stretched out like cedars by the water.

Magician Balaam, skilled in fortune-tellings,

was also trafficker of women, an exporter

of promiscuity. Satiety

in sex he knew to be quite rare in any

Near Eastern nation; men professing piety

claim inhibitions, but do not have many.

Unlike magicians who cast spells with abrac-

adabra he preferred to make foes weak

by taking steps to loosen moral fabric,

exposing them to women who were chic.

Regarded highly as a prophet he

did not attempt to be respectable;

best things in life, he said, were free

especially the girls he thought delectable,

though sometimes forced into back-pedaling

by angels, unresponsive to his asses.

It’s said he couldn’t hear an angel saying

that he should find himself a better trade;

although his she-ass, halting, started braying,

he could not understand the words it brayed.

The angel had to speak to him three times:

it seemed that he was deafer than a board.

He nearly added to his dreadful crimes

angelocide, but then withdrew his sword.

It’s wrong to try and kill an angel, you

should know, and even though it isn’t poss-

ible, attempting this is almost su-

icidal, and makes God extremely cross.

This story surely has a grain of truth;

though great as Moses, boastful Balaam stooped

to conquer with his cursing words of sooth,

till by a humble she-ass he was scooped.

The story has a magic unreality,

describing how the forces called angelic

confronted Balaam’s amorality.

The psychodrama is quite psychedelic,

without the mushrooms that are sometimes used

to reach such visions in the brave new world,

as Balaam aimed for, and keep us amused,

immune to all the curses that he hurled.

Once Balaam left the Moabite king Balak

who’d hired him to curse the Israelites,

the foes of Israel were extremely phallic:

seductive were the lovely Moabites,

which surely was a good thing (in a way).

Good wives in Egypt helped their men be saved,

seducing them while under trees they lay,

enticing them although they were enslaved.

The mirrors with which they made up their faces

before they would perform a loving favor

for their husbands turned into oasis,

the tabernacle’s holy brazen laver,

containing water used to wash the hands

of all the Israelites when they would enter

the holy shrine, for Aaron’s reprimand

was vetoed—Moses told all women: “Enter!”

Discovering at home their glory, Balaam

their modesty poetically praised,

but Moabites let all the Hebrews tail ’em.

Balaam told the women to beguile

the Hebrews sacrificing to their deities,

and help them to get laid in laid-back style;

once they’d atoned they all would be at ease.

Consider them extremely high-class tricks

whom Balaam cleverly had organized,

a plan that Moses never could deep-six,

by his own background compromised.

The clever plot the prophet Balaam hatched

caused all the men of Israel to prostrate

themselves to Baal-peor, his god, attached

immediately to the pontificate

of Balaam, major prophet of this god,

who hoped to prove Baal-peor superior

to Israel’s God who never gave the nod

to cursing Israel and appeared far drearier

than Him to Hebrews lying with a maiden,

when, making love, they would compare the two.

This was the god for which they had been waitin’,

they thought, such orgies being overdue.

Though Balaam feared the Lord could not be duped

by all his daring, dubious double-dealings,

he felt his losses all might be recouped

by touching Israel’s female-friendly feelings.

Then God to Moses very clearly stated:

“You must see that that orgy is curtailed.

In order for My wrath to be abated

the Hebrew leaders have to be impaled.”

But Moses did not do as God commanded;

instead he told the judges they should kill

the men who with the Moabites had banded,

perversely finding Baal-peor a thrill,

Just then there came from all the Israelites

a Simeonite, attracted to a stunner,

a gorgeous princess of the Midianites,

a people of whom Jethro was front-runner,

a priest who once gave Moses his own daughter,

who bore him Gershom first, then Eliezer,

and then for forty years gave Moses quarter

and showed his gods––young Moses not professor

of any faith in God, his first encounter

with Him in Midian at a Burning Bush.

We gather that the most distinguished founder

of Israel’s faith could not now make a push

against a princess of this nation which

had sheltered him when long ago he fled

from Egypt, while for forty years his niche

was with a lady Midianites had bred.

When Moses saw this with the other Israelites

he wept as did they all: paralysis

affected them, confused by the delights

that led them down the primrose path of phalluses.

Moses knew full well it was his duty

to kill the princess and the Simeonite

who now prepared to make love with the beauty.

But for the reasons stated he took fright,

so different from the way he raised his hand

to kill that cruel Egyptian who had struck

an Israelite, and hid him in the sand,

quite unafraid, it seems, to run amok

before he went to Midian, where he learned

to be far less impassioned and to think

most carefully before he ever turned

to violence. Though he was on the brink

of acting as he should have done, he dropped

the ball since he saw more than just one side

of Hebrew problems. In his tracks he stopped,

as frozen as a Jew at Passiontide!

Doing nothing meant he disobeyed

the Lord who had commanded him to kill;

by harming Midianites he’d have repaid

the good acts of his hosts with ones most ill.

Inertia Moses now exhibited

had clearly happened many times before.

His conduct seemed to God inhibited

when he was standing by the Reed Sea shore,

afraid to cross until God gave the order:

“Do not cry to Me, but cross the water!”

When all the Israelites rebelled since spies

had said that Canaanites were far too strong,

he could not face the protests and the lies

till Caleb helped by Joshua said: “They’re wrong!

The land we have just crossed is very good,

and if the Lord is pleased to bring us there

we’ll conquer it!” Both men then understood,

and dared to do what Moses did not dare,

and so it was they later led the Israelites

to Canaan, leaders fresh who were not tired,

and did not fear the hard but righteous fights

from which their leader often had retired.

Indeed, when Korah tried opposing him,

his first reaction was a deep despair,

afraid that his position had turned grim,

believing God Himself might well declare

that He was tired of His faithful leader,

and thought: “On houses of you both a plague!”

and that his time had now expired, pleader

far off his message, aging and too vague.

To Phinehas there was a clearer vision

of what the situation now required,

and he prepared to make a fast decision

as quickly as the crisis now required.

Heroically this Aaronite arose,

while holding in his hand a mighty spear,

and in a chamber none had thought to close

he found the princess with his Hebrew peer,

the leader of the tribe of Simeon.

His name was Zimri, hers was Cozbi, both

the leaders of their people, both far gone

in making love as they were plighting troth

to one another in the name of Baal-

peor — attached thus to idolatry

just like the Israelites when turning tail

from God and building golden calves, scot-free

of all the laws the leader Moses brought

from Sinai on the tablets God inscribed.

Like them the tribal leader Zimri thought

the tablets had been wrongfully prescribed.

When I describe the act of Phinehas

I’ll point out what the midrash emphasizes,

the details over which bible tends to pass,

and thanks to its omissions bowdlerizes.

Approaching both the sinful lovers he

hid blades within his chest, and he exclaimed:

“Like you, I want my senses to be free:

though I’m a priest, I’m not the least ashamed!”

A miracle, he killed them while they cleaved,

enabling all the Israelites to see

that they by fornicating had deceived

the God of Israel with their intercourse

within the Tent of Meeting, His own house,

deceiving all their partners too, of course ––

they both were married and betrayed a spouse.

(The midrash’s words most probably are due

to language that the bible uses for

the chamber where the action happened to

kill Zimri and his princess paramour.

The word is qubah, “canopy,” some say,

like that in which the Bedouins used to marry,

but it sounds like neqebah, to convey

the innuendo of the wish to harry

the female genitalia since neqebah

means female. Phinehas aimed at the hollow

of Cozbi, pointing at it with his saber.

From this the ideas of the midrash follow.)

I ought to mention here that Heinrich Heine

tells in a later poem of Schlemiel,

called Shelumiel ben Zurishaddai, minor

dramatis persona, and no big deal,

was killed instead of Cozbi. What a mess!

If this is true, a war crime was committed,

collateral damage, hard now to assess,

but by the bible authors then permitted.

Although they may have then condoned the killing

of someone who was innocent, the Jews

have always since that time been very willing

to seem to be schlemiels when they must lose.

The crime scene was untouched and not disturbed,

so everything remained for all to see

how sexual appetites that are not curbed

can lead a people to catastrophe.

The conduct Phinehas considered treason

was still apparent after rigor mortis,

so Israelites in every mating season

should only spend their time with legal daughters

of Jerusalem, although the king

who wrote most lovingly in his great Song

about these daughters had a major fling

with alien queens, offense that was so wrong

the Lord decided that his kingdom should

be split in two––for immorality

destroys the crooked timbers’ rotting wood,

though it may please with blithe congeniality.

Phinehas had acted boldly in a way

that proved he truly was a perfect judge

because he made the guilty parties pay,

whereas his leader clearly seemed to fudge

the issue that confronted him, leaving

a junior priest to save the sinful nation

from disaster, and thereby achieving

no medal but a great divine citation,

for God had sent a plague that killed some twenty-

four thousand of the Israelites who sinned

and died while Moses’ dolce far niente

was little more than blowing in the wind.

Phinehas’s timely intervention

stopped this plague at once as David would

in Jebus do by gaining God’s attention

with sacrifices in the royal hood

where he became the capo who gave orders

to all the warriors who had help him reach

the seat of power which lacked any borders

once he instructed priests how they should preach.

The link between King David and our hero

is relevant, I think, because it proves

that Phinehas like David was primero,

both heroes of whom God indeed approves.

While David was the ancestor of kings,

Phinehas was ancestor of priests

who, once the Babylonians clipped their wings,

led Israel in Judea, arrivistes.

What was the great divine citation

that Phinehas received from his brave act?

God said to Moses: “Joy and jubilation!

Because of him My people is intact.

Phinehas the son of Elazar

the son of Aaron, Highest Priest, turned back

My anger, for his choice was to debar

My foes from making a surprise attack

on Israel. That is why I make with him

a Covenant of Peace which is eternal.”

Of peace his action was the antonym,

yet by his deed he saved the very kernel

of that same code that God on Sinai gave

to Moses who now clearly was unable

to act with force in order to protect

God’s laws. His silence was like that of Abel,

attacked by Cain with terrible effect

when both of them were standing in a field

and Abel held his tongue while Cain was raising

his hand: no weapon would he wield

while thinking of the Lord whom he was praising.

From Abel who had offered God a sheep

as sacrifice no priests would be descended.

From Moses likewise, since he chose to weep

instead of killing those who had offended

the Lord by their misconduct, God withdrew

all priesthood, and awarded it instead

to Phinehas, the man with greatest zeal.

The blood which he on God’s behalf had shed

became the rationale of this new deal,

establishing a priesthood that is based

on willingness to take steps to preserve

God’s people when it seems that they are faced

by enemies who from His laws would swerve.

There is a similarity between

Elijah and our hero Phinehas.

Like Phinehas Elijah was most keen

to act with zeal, not Hamlet, Fortinbras.

He said to God: “Please take my life for I

have acted with great zeal on Your behalf:

for all Your laws the Israelites defy,

and at Your prophets they prefer to laugh.

Since it is clear that I alone remain,

it seems my zeal no longer is of use.”

God did not like to hear the man complain

about His people, and He said: “I choose

to fire you, for you will be replaced

by Shaphat’s son, Elisha. Give your cloak

to him, for he’s far more to My own taste.”

As for his zeal, it seemed to be a joke,

since God rejected him though He’d commended

bold Phinehas, since he had so much zeal.

Now here’s the difference: Phinehas had mended

the nation he defended. The ideal

for which Elijah aimed could undermine

the people whom he ought to have protected.

If you are zealous you must draw a line,

because fanatics may be misdirected.

Your duty is not only to the Lord,

but also to the people whom you serve.

I think that’s why the Lord chose to applaud

bold Phinehas who did not lose his nerve

but fired old Elijah whose behavior

appeared to be excessive. All extremes

must be avoided: no one needs a savior

whose main obsession is fulfilling dreams.

Zealous people wish to have authority

transforming them to unkind thought police,

though God prefers us all to give priority

to loving one another and to peace.

The moral of this poem seems to be

that sometimes those too close to God can not

see in the wood an individual tree,

quite unprepared to cut a Gordian knot

that they themselves quite intricately tied.

They’re too involved in small print and minutiae

to see a panorama that is wide,

and far too plain and modest to be pushy.

Only those who’re willing to use force

know how to save a Covenant of Peace;

regrettably, we all need force, of course,

in order that our peace may never cease.

But though a man like Moses deeply cares

to make sure all the laws are fair and just,

we also need a Phinehas who dares

to bend the laws in ways a leader must.