Print Issue: Got College? | Mar 29, 2024
With the alarming rise in antisemitism across many college campuses, choosing where to apply has become more complicated for Jewish high school seniors. Some are even looking at Israel.
New York Jewish Couple Redefines Kosher Wine Market
“We want Jews to stop drinking terrible wines or good wines that are overpriced. They don’t need to compromise anymore.”
Campus Watch March 28, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
War and Tech Meet, Creating Need for Israel Tech Missions Venture
David Siegel’s Israel Tech Mission aims to showcase the Jewish state’s innovation in the face of war by connecting global tech leaders and investors with local pioneers like X-trodes
Table for Five: Tzav
Bloodless