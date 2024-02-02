A Rundown of the Top Ten – A poem for Parsha Yitro

I am the Lord, your God, Who took you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. ~Exodus 20:2
Just believe.
The television
is not your God.
If you say My Name
don’t do it like you’re
hitting a rock.
The two candles on Friday
are mandatory. Let them
dwindle all day, until
they twist together.
Your mother and father
or your mother and mother
or your father and father –
They are the best.
Treat them like you know that.
Put the gun down.
Never pick it up.
The blood that flows
through the other’s veins
must continue to flow.
You are one soul and
one flesh with one person
there can be no other.
Earn what you have.
Let the words that fly
off your tongue only reveal
the truth.
The grass is just as green
where you stand.
Make that your anthem.
Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 27 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net