A Rundown of the Top Ten – A poem for Parsha Yitro

I am the Lord, your God, Who took you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. ~Exodus 20:2

Just believe.

The television

is not your God.

If you say My Name

don’t do it like you’re

hitting a rock.

The two candles on Friday

are mandatory. Let them

dwindle all day, until

they twist together.

Your mother and father

or your mother and mother

or your father and father –

They are the best.

Treat them like you know that.

Put the gun down.

Never pick it up.

The blood that flows

through the other’s veins

must continue to flow.

You are one soul and

one flesh with one person

there can be no other.

Earn what you have.

Let the words that fly

off your tongue only reveal

the truth.

The grass is just as green

where you stand.

Make that your anthem.

Rick Lupert, a poet, songleader and graphic designer, is the author of 27 books including “God Wrestler: A Poem for Every Torah Portion.” Find him online at www.JewishPoetry.net