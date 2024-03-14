Make Hamantaschen Note Cards for Purim

I often hear from readers that they’re inspired by my projects, but they don’t ever have the time to actually make them.

Well, here’s a project for Purim that’s so easy, there’s no excuse not to try your hand at some craftiness. These are note cards in the shape of hamantaschen. The “filling” is the card itself, and the “cookie” part acts as the envelope.

These cards would be fun to give as party invitations or love notes. Stack several triangular filler pieces inside the “cookie” for an inventive notepad. You can even turn them into a Purim version of fortune cookies by writing jokes inside for people to enjoy.

So get out the paper and scissors. We’ve got some crafting to do.

What you’ll need:

Tan or orange cardstock or construction paper

Scissors

Cardstock or construction paper in other colors

1. Trace a circle on a piece of tan or orange cardstock or construction paper. I used a roll of masking tape with a 4-inch diameter. You can use a saucer, can or any other circular object you find around the house. Then cut out the circle with scissors.

2. Mark three points around the edge of the circle that are about equal distance to each other. I did not use a ruler — I just eyeballed it. You don’t have to be perfect. Then fold in using the points you indicated to create a triangle.

3. Cut triangles out of different colored paper or cardstock that will fit inside the outer part of the hamantaschen. Write your message and place it inside.

Jonathan Fong is the author of “Flowers That Wow” and “Parties That Wow,” and host of “Style With a Smile” on YouTube. You can see more of his do-it-yourself projects at jonathanfongstyle.com.