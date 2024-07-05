fbpx
A Moment in Time: 4th of July: ﻿Patriotism is about our Values ﻿(not our Politics)

Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

July 4, 2024
Grandpa Phil Rootberg wearing red, white, and blue on the 4th of July

Dear all,

As our family was preparing for the 4th of July, I thought deeply about wearing patriotic colors. Might someone think we are making a political statement? Might someone think we are sending a politically charged message, simply because we take pride in our country?

And then I remembered what my Grandpa Phil always shared each 4th of July (when he would read the Declaration of Independence to the entire family): “Don’t ever take for granted the freedoms you have in this country. Don’t ever forget that my parents came here to create a better life.”

I know…. There are many in our country whose freedoms are not so tangible. There are many who haven’t experienced the same opportunities.

But we live in a land of dreams, not regrets.

We live in a country of ideas, not barricades.

We live in a place of possibilities, not dead ends.

We live in a society where visionaries can cultivate ideas, and where hard work can plant seeds of tomorrow.

I love our country. I recognize our faults. I value that we can rise from the faults and rebuild.

And so – we take a moment in time to harness the goal of liberty and justice for all.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

The Forgotten Five

July 4, 2024

Among the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza are five Americans. Why are so few people talking about them?

