A Moment in Time: “What Note are You Carrying in Your Pocket?”

Dear all,

As I was preparing to leave the house earlier this week, my four-year-old son, Eli, ran up to me saying, “Daddy, this is a piece of mail for you. Open it up.” Inside was a note with a picture. Eli shared, “This note says that Zachary Shapiro is so special.”

As my heart melted, I thought deeply. How awesome to carry a note reminding me that I am special.

Judaism teaches that we actually carry two notes each day. One note says, “The world was created for me.” The other says, “I am but dust and ashes.” Those two notes are meant to balance our daily perspective.

While I really like this concept of balance, I’ll stick with Eli’s note. I’ll add that we all have the opportunity to embrace that we are all uniquely created. We are all in God’s divine image. We are all, indeed, special.

In that moment in time when you might be feeling less than whole, know that you are special. And if you ever are in doubt – write your own note and carry it with you as a daily reminder.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro