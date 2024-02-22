fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “What Note are You Carrying in Your Pocket?”

[additional-authors]
Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

February 22, 2024

Dear all,

As I was preparing to leave the house earlier this week, my four-year-old son, Eli, ran up to me saying, “Daddy, this is a piece of mail for you. Open it up.” Inside was a note with a picture. Eli shared, “This note says that Zachary Shapiro is so special.”

As my heart melted, I thought deeply. How awesome to carry a note reminding me that I am special.

Judaism teaches that we actually carry two notes each day. One note says, “The world was created for me.” The other says, “I am but dust and ashes.” Those two notes are meant to balance our daily perspective.

While I really like this concept of balance, I’ll stick with Eli’s note. I’ll add that we all have the opportunity to embrace that we are all uniquely created. We are all in God’s divine image. We are all, indeed, special.

In that moment in time when you might be feeling less than whole, know that you are special. And if you ever are in doubt – write your own note and carry it with you as a daily reminder.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

A Prince Among Men

February 22, 2024

Why Iran’s Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi Wants Us to “Stop Hoping and Start Believing” in a Free Iran

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.