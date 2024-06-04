BRAVE-ish at Barnes & Noble at The Grove June 25, 2024

GET YOUR TICKET HEREJoin Barnes & Noble – The Grove at Farmers Market on June 25, 2024, as we welcome award-winning travel expert Lisa Niver to discuss and sign BRAVE-ISH: ONE BREAKUP, SIX CONTINENTS, AND FEELING FEARLESS AFTER FIFTY, the breakout memoir that Forbes rated as Best New Nonfiction inspires readers to dream big, take risks, and embrace the unknown to create a life filled with wonder and excitement, even when courage seems elusive. Lisa will be in conversation with BJ Korros, renowned television personality known as the host of The Hollywood Moment. To make this event safe and enjoyable for all attendees, please read the below guidelines ahead of buying a ticket, so you know what to expect on the day. To avoid disappointment, we must stress that there will be no access to the event for non-ticketholders.
TICKET INFORMATIONAddress: Barnes & Noble at The Grove at the Farmers Market: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036 **A ticket includes: Solo Book Admission – $20.79 (Admission + one copy of BRAVE-ISH: ONE BREAKUP, SIX CONTINENTS, AND FEELING FEARLESS AFTER FIFTY): **LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE**: A ticket PER PERSON includes:
- One copy of BRAVE-ISH: ONE BREAKUP, SIX CONTINENTS, AND FEELING FEARLESS AFTER FIFTY.
- Admission to the event space for the discussion & signing with Lisa Niver.
- Ticket holders will be admitted into the event beginning at 6:00 PM on the day of the event. Please have a copy of your ticket available (either printed out or on your phone) for check-in.
GUIDELINES
- This is a discussion, signing, and audience q&a event.
- No large bags will be permitted into the event.
- Barnes & Noble may cancel this event at any time with or without notice to the ticket holders.
ADDITIONAL GUIDELINES
- Some outside queuing may be required, so please do come dressed appropriately for all weather.
- The exact time at which the event ends will be determined on the day.
- To avoid disappointment, we strongly advise you to arrive on time for the event. Late arrivals may not have the opportunity to enter the event space.
- Due to health and safety and space limitations, those without a ticket will not be permitted to join the queue.
- All event guidelines are subject to change.
- If you have any additional questions, you can call the store directly at 323-525-0270.