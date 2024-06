BRAVE-ish at Barnes & Noble at The Grove June 25, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: BJ Korros and guest attend the Los Angeles Press Club’s 63rd Annual Journalism Awards Dinner at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket holders will be admitted into the event beginning at 6:00 PM on the day of the event. Please have a copy of your ticket available (either printed out or on your phone) for check-in.

GUIDELINES

This is a discussion, signing, and audience q&a event.

No large bags will be permitted into the event.

Barnes & Noble may cancel this event at any time with or without notice to the ticket holders.

ADDITIONAL GUIDELINES

Some outside queuing may be required, so please do come dressed appropriately for all weather.

The exact time at which the event ends will be determined on the day.

To avoid disappointment, we strongly advise you to arrive on time for the event. Late arrivals may not have the opportunity to enter the event space.

Due to health and safety and space limitations, those without a ticket will not be permitted to join the queue.

All event guidelines are subject to change.

If you have any additional questions, you can call the store directly at 323-525-0270.

REFUNDS

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT

Join Barnes & Noble – The Grove at Farmers Market onas we welcome award-winning travel expert Lisa Niver to discuss and sign BRAVE-ISH: ONE BREAKUP, SIX CONTINENTS, AND FEELING FEARLESS AFTER FIFTY , the breakout memoir that Forbes rated as Best New Nonfiction inspires readers to dream big, take risks, and embrace the unknown to create a life filled with wonder and excitement, even when courage seems elusive. Lisa will be in conversation with, renowned television personality known as the host of The Hollywood Moment Barnes & Noble at The Grove at the Farmers Market : 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036**A ticket includes:: A ticket PER PERSON includes:Limited quantity is available and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchase of a ticket guarantees entrance to the event for the discussion and signing. However, this ticket may not necessarily guarantee a seat at the event, as later arrivals may be placed in a line behind the seated audience.Limited quantity is available and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchase of a ticket guarantees entrance to the event for the discussion and signing. Ticket holders will be granted a standing view from behind the seated audience — some views may be more limited/obstructed than others.