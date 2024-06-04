fbpx
BRAVE-ish at Barnes & Noble at The Grove June 25, 2024

Lisa Ellen Niver

June 4, 2024

Join Barnes & Noble – The Grove at Farmers Market on June 25, 2024, as we welcome award-winning travel expert Lisa Niver to discuss and sign BRAVE-ISH: ONE BREAKUP, SIX CONTINENTS, AND FEELING FEARLESS AFTER FIFTY, the breakout memoir that Forbes rated as Best New Nonfiction inspires readers to dream big, take risks, and embrace the unknown to create a life filled with wonder and excitement, even when courage seems elusive. Lisa will be in conversation with BJ Korros, renowned television personality known as the host of The Hollywood Moment.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 16: BJ Korros and guest attend the Los Angeles Press Club’s 63rd Annual Journalism Awards Dinner at Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Address: Barnes & Noble at The Grove at the Farmers Market: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036
**A ticket includes: Solo Book Admission – $20.79 (Admission + one copy of BRAVE-ISH: ONE BREAKUP, SIX CONTINENTS, AND FEELING FEARLESS AFTER FIFTY): **LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE**: A ticket PER PERSON includes:
For Seated Tickets: Limited quantity is available and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchase of a ticket guarantees entrance to the event for the discussion and signing. However, this ticket may not necessarily guarantee a seat at the event, as later arrivals may be placed in a line behind the seated audience. For Standing Room-Only Tickets: Limited quantity is available and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Purchase of a ticket guarantees entrance to the event for the discussion and signing. Ticket holders will be granted a standing view from behind the seated audience — some views may be more limited/obstructed than others.
  • Ticket holders will be admitted into the event beginning at 6:00 PM on the day of the event. Please have a copy of your ticket available (either printed out or on your phone) for check-in.

  • This is a discussion, signing, and audience q&a event.
  • No large bags will be permitted into the event.
  • Barnes & Noble may cancel this event at any time with or without notice to the ticket holders.

  • Some outside queuing may be required, so please do come dressed appropriately for all weather.
  • The exact time at which the event ends will be determined on the day.
  • To avoid disappointment, we strongly advise you to arrive on time for the event. Late arrivals may not have the opportunity to enter the event space.
  • Due to health and safety and space limitations, those without a ticket will not be permitted to join the queue.
  • All event guidelines are subject to change.
  • If you have any additional questions, you can call the store directly at 323-525-0270.
Please note that Eventbrite is the only authorized dealer for this event. Each person must have a ticket to enter.

Attendees can receive refunds up to 1 day before your event start date. If you are unable to attend the event, Barnes & Noble – The Grove will hold your book for seven days after the event. Please contact the store to arrange your pickup. Event guidelines are subject to change.

