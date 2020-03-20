Andy Cohen Will Do His Talk Show from Home

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t stop Andy Cohen from talking. Starting Sunday March 23, he’ll self-produce “Watch What Happens Live” from his West Village apartment in New York City. He will chat with his guests via Facetime.

“My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we’re in right now,” Cohen told Variety.

The first guests will be Jerry O’Connell, Nene Leakes, and Ramon Singer, all participating remotely. To end the half hour on an uplifting note, Cohen’s rabbi, Sharon Kleinbaum of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, will deliver the first of several messages of hope. Singer John Mayer, who has his own DIY show on Instagram, will be the guest on Monday night.

“I’m leaning on people that I know to help get us through this. Which is, by the way, exactly how ‘Watch What Happens Live’ started,” Cohen said. “I was relying on my friends to come on and prove to the world that I could do this show. And here we are, actually 11 years later, doing something similar.”

Tune into “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home” Sunday, March 22 at 10/9c, Monday, March 23 at 11/10c, Tuesday, March 24 at 11/10c, Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30/9:30c, Thursday, March 26 at 11/10c, and Sunday, March 29 at 10/9c.