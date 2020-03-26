First Jewish Cemetery Consecrated in South Florida County in 50 Years, Despite Coronavirus

(JTA) — The coronavirus couldn’t stop the consecration for the first new Jewish cemetery in South Florida’s Broward County in 50 years.

The religious ceremony on Tuesday preceded the opening of the King David Cemetery in Deerfield Beach. It was scaled back, with just a few people on hand, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

King David is part of the nonsectarian Fairway Memorial Gardens.

Rabbi Lawrence Schuval, the funeral director and cemetery manager for Fairway Memorial, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the cemetery will adhere to guidelines laid out due to the coronavirus, including strictly graveside services with no more than 10 mourners in attendance.

Schuval said it is “extremely vital” for the cemetery to be open and operating.

“People need to bury their loved ones without delay,” he said.