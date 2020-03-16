StandWithUs Announces Digital Platform to Stay Connected During Coronavirus Restrictions

StandWithUs announced the launching of its new digital platform StandWithUs Connect to enable people to remain involved with the organization during a period of social distancing.

StandWithUs Connect will provide live webinars to discuss Israel and other matters; its first webinar, “Misconceptions About Israel, Zionism, and Jews,” is scheduled for March 18 and will feature Director of International Student Programs Charlotte Korchak discussing the matter. The platform also will provide virtual tours of historical sites in Israel.

Additionally, the platform also will provide access to archived educational videos from StandWithUs.

“In the face of widespread disruption caused by Coronavirus, StandWithUs remains committed to our mission of educating about Israel and fighting antisemitism around the world,” StandWithUs CEO and Co-Founder Roz Rothstein said in a statement. “That’s why we’re launching StandWithUsConnect . With this new free online resource, we aim to bring education and community that you and your family can access from the comfort of home.”

Because of the coronavirus, Jewish organizations are moving toward hosting virtual gatherings for the time being to encourage social distancing. The Foundation for Jewish Camp, for instance, decided to cancel its scheduled March 15-17 conference in Baltimore and host a virtual conference on March 16 instead.