Coronavirus Prompts Jewish Camp Organization to Stage Virtual Conference

The Foundation for Jewish Camp (FJC) has decided to cancel its March 15-17 conference in Baltimore and instead host a virtual conference on March 16.

According to a press release, the online Leaders Assembly conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT and will enable participants to see the various speakers and breakout sessions as well as mingle with one another online.

“It is honestly humbling to see the astonishing amount of dedication and teamwork FJC’s staff has summoned in order to pull together this new format in such a quick and responsive manner,” FJC CEO Jeremy Fingerman said in a statement. “Especially during this time of unprecedented challenges, our virtual convening will help FJC lead the field to continue to innovate and adapt to demands of our rapidly changing world.”

FJC’s move is among a trend of Jewish events being held online instead of in-person as people engage in social distancing in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) turned its scheduled March 15 event featuring Special Envoy to Combat and Monitor Anti-Semitism Elan Carr and former Israeli Diaspora Minister Natan Sharansky into an online event, where they will be announcing prizes for those who sent in ideas to help fight anti-Semitism.

Additionally, Sinai Temple Rabbi David Wolpe, musician Craig Taubman and others will host a virtual Shabbat gathering at 3 p.m. PDT March 13 that will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook.