Jewish Aide to Brazilian President Tests Positive for Coronavirus Days After Meeting with Trump

(JTA) — Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive for coronavirus days after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, according to news reports from Brazil.

Wajngarten, who is Jewish, tweeted a photo Sunday of himself standing with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s resort in Florida.

Wajngarten traveled with Bolsonaro for the U.S. trip, which included a shared meal between the leaders over the weekend. Bolsonaro is also being tested for the virus.

Wajngarten’s wife confirmed that her husband has coronavirus in a message in a WhatsApp group addressed to parents at the school their daughters attend, the daily Folha de S. Paulo reported.

An official transcript of Trump’s remarks from Saturday night shows that he was asked, “Are you concerned that the virus is getting closer to the White House and D.C.?”

Trump’s answer: “No, I’m not concerned at all.”