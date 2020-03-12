At Least Two Americans Dead in Rocket Attack in Iraq

At least two American service members and one British soldier were killed in a rocket attack against a U.S. military base in Iraq on March 11.

Politico reported that the base was Camp Taji — located just north of Baghdad — and 18 rockets hit it. According to Agence France-Presse, the two Americans killed were a soldier and contractor. Twelve others were injured in the attack.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the strike.

“Our servicemen and women work tirelessly every day to uphold security and stability in the region — their presence makes us all safer,” Johnson said. “The foreign secretary has spoken to the U.S. secretary of state and we will continue to liaise with our international partners to fully understand the details of this abhorrent attack.”

The perpetrators are believed to be Kataib Hezbollah, the Iranian proxy’s Iraqi militia. Kataib Hezbollah also is believed to be responsible for a Dec. 27 rocket strike against the U.S. military base in Kirkuk, Iraq, which killed an American contractor.

American Jewish Committee Los Angeles Assistant Director Siamak Kordestani tweeted, “Not that many people are paying attention to the fact that Iran-backed militias killed at least two Americans and one Brit in a rocket attack today. This is a major escalation …”