Swastika Reportedly Found at New York College
A swastika was reportedly found at Queens College in the New York City borough of Queens on March 9.
The local newspaper Queens Daily Eagle reported that the swastika was discovered in a bathroom stall; a spokesperson from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) told the Journal that the stall was located on the second floor of a university building.
College Interim President William Tramontano wrote in an email to community members, “I want to reassure you that Queens College will not tolerate anti-Semitism or bigotry of any kind on our campus. I reaffirm our enduring commitment to diversity and respect so that all members of our community may pursue their goals in a safe and supportive environment.”
Anti-Defamation League New York and New Jersey Northeast Division Vice President Evan Bernstein said in a statement to the Journal, “We are aware of the reports of a horrible swastika incident at Queens College and appreciate the quick response by the college president. We are reaching out to school officials and local police to learn more.”
The NYPD spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing.
On Feb. 21, swastikas were found at Public School 139 in Queens, prompting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to issue a statement on Feb. 23 saying, “I am appalled and disgusted by the Swastikas and other anti-Semitic symbols of hate that were scrawled in a Queens schoolyard. In New York, we have zero tolerance for such vile acts of anti-Semitism.”
According to NYPD data, there was a 24% increase in anti-Semitic incidents from 2018 to 2019. However, there were 21 anti-Semitic hate crimes from Jan. 1–Feb. 2 in New York City this year, whereas there were 25 anti-Semitic hate crimes during the same period in 2019, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
Jerome Adelman died Feb. 4 at 85. Survived by daughter Susan Frydrych; 1 grandchild; 1 great-grandchild. Mount Sinai Milton Birnbaum died Feb. 4 at 99....
