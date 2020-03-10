Riverside County StandWithUs AIPAC Reception Attendee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

StandWithUs executives Roz and Jerry Rothstein announced in an email that one of the attendees at the organization’s America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference reception at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, D.C. on March 1 tested positive for coronavirus on March 9.

The email, which went out to those that RSVP’d to the reception said that the person who tested positive lives in the Coachella Valley in Riverside County.

“At this time, we are not aware of any other cases involving people who might have attended that evening’s event,” the Rothsteins wrote. “Last week, we asked our staff that attended AIPAC Policy Conference to self quarantine. To date, none of them have any symptoms of the virus.”

To date, this puts the total number of AIPAC attendees who contracted coronavirus at six. One of the other attendees lives in Los Angeles and is believed to be a parent of a student at Hillel Harkham Hebrew Academy in Beverly Hills. Another two attendees were part of a New York delegation, another reportedly lives in Toronto and the sixth reportedly lives in Ohio.