Graffiti on Cincinnati Bridge Accuses Jews of Killing Jesus

Graffiti was found on a railroad bridge in Cincinnati, Ohio on Mar. 7 that accused the Jews of killing Jesus Christ.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that the graffiti states, “The Jews killed Christ. They are the enemies of the whole race.”

The graffiti has since been painted over.

Cincinatti Mayor John Cranely condemned the graffiti in a statement.

“This despicable graffiti is unfortunately part of a disturbing trend worldwide, but we will not tolerate these acts in our community,” Cranely said. “Cincinnati stands by our Jewish neighbors and will continue to fight against hate of all kinds.”

Jackie Congedo, director of the local Jewish Community Relations Council, told WLWT 5, “Any expression of anti-Semitism or any other form of hatred or bigotry, is a threat to the diverse fabric of our Cincinnati community… we, a city of diversity and strength, will not stand for this in our neighborhood, in our city, in our state or our country.”

In January 2017, a swastika was found spray-painted on the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion’s Cincinnati campus. The local Anti-Defamation League said at the time, “This act of anti-Semitic vandalism is despicable and must be recognized as an attack on the entire community.”