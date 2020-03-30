L.A. Rabbi Dies of Coronavirus

A Los Angeles rabbi reportedly died of coronavirus complications on March 29.

According to Yeshiva World News and Vos Iz Neias, the rabbi was Nachman Morgan, who had been a rabbi at the Yeshiva Rav Isacsohn Torah Emes Academy, where his wife, Esther Morgan, is a teacher. His brother, Sholom Morgan, announced his death on social media:

It is with great sadness that I inform you that my beloved brother, Rabbi Nachman Morgan, succumbed to the coronavirus yesterday, Sunday. The levaya will be later today. Please stay safe. — Sholom Morgan (@SholomMorgan) March 30, 2020

Morgan was known for teaching classes on Gemara, which is rabbinical analysis of the Torah, for all ages.

A page on the Jewish crowdfunding site The Chesed Fund has been set up for Morgan’s family. The page describes Morgan as “a pillar of the Los Angeles community for over 35 years. [He] taught thousands of children and adults alike.” The campaign has raised more than $123,000 as of midday on March 30. The goal is $250,000.

As of March 29, there were 2,136 cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 37 deaths. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said, “Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends of individuals who have died. I ask that everyone please do your part to not infect others or become infected yourself by adhering to the public health directives and practicing social distancing.”