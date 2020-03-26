L.A. County Announces Nine More Coronavirus Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced on March 26 that there have been nine additional coronavirus deaths in the county, bringing the total to 21.

There are now 1,216 total cases in the county. Two of the deaths have been removed from the current total; one was a 17-year-old boy in Lancaster who tested positive for the virus but may have died from other causes. The other was someone in a different county.

Public Health Department Director Barbara Ferrer said that more than 9,500 coronavirus tests have been given in the county.

“We’re catching up on backlogs in testing results that have been delayed,” Ferrer said.

The current hospitalization rate in the county for people who have tested positive for the virus is 21%, which comes to 253 people. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told Business Insider on March 25 that the county is 6-12 days away from having its hospitals overwhelmed like they are in New York City. He also said that the shelter-in-place order could last until May, if not longer.