LA County Announces 4 New Coronavirus Deaths, Including a Minor

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced four new coronavirus deaths on March 24, including a minor.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the minor was under the age of 18; he reportedly lived in Lancaster. One of the other deaths was a Long Beach woman in her 50s who reportedly had underlying health conditions.

The current coronavirus death total in Los Angeles County is 11 and there are 662 confirmed cases in the county. Eighty percent of the cases are between the ages of 18 and 65 and 42% are between the ages of 18 and 40.

The public health department tweeted, “COVID-19 can infect people of all ages. Everyone, no matter their age, is #saferathome.”

Under the county’s shelter-in-place order, which lasts through April 19, residents are not allowed to engage in gatherings of any kind and all nonessential businesses are closed. Restaurants are allowed to provide takeout orders. People are also allowed to do outdoor exercise, so long as they stay at least 6 feet apart from one another.

However, L.A. City Councilman David Ryu called for the Runyon Canyon and Lake Hollywood parks to be closed on weekends.

“Closing Runyon Canyon Park on weekends, when we have seen the highest volume of visitors, should follow to keep everyone safe,” Ryu said.

Los Angeles City Council meetings throughout the rest of March have been canceled and schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) are closed until May 1.