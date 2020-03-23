Garcetti Announces Online Registration for Coronavirus Testing

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced in a March 22 press conference that online registration is available for coronavirus testing in Los Angeles.

Garcetti said that those who are eligible for testing are the elderly and those with compromised immune systems who are showing symptoms of coronavirus — mainly fever, cough or shortness of breath — as well as those who are under a mandatory 14-day quarantine period and have more than seven days left.

“I want nobody to have fear,” Garcetti said. “It doesn’t matter — your immigration status, it doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter if you’re a visitor. We just need that ID to confirm that, of course, you’re the person who’s gone through the portal for the test.”

The link to the portal can be found here.

As of March 22, there are 409 cases of coronavirus is Los Angeles County and five deaths. Eighty-four have been hospitalized.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health announced on March 22 that the county’s shelter-in-place order would extend to banning gatherings of any kind; the initial March 19 shelter-in-place order stated that the gatherings of up to 10 people were allowed.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) announced in a March 23 statement that the district’s closures would be extending from March 31 to May 1. Schools in the district have been closed since March 16.

“I wish I could tell you it will all be back to normal sometime soon but it does not look like that will be the case,” LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said.