L.A. County Reports Second Coronavirus Death

A second person has died in Los Angeles County from the coronavirus, health officials announced on March 19.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said that the man resided in the Pasadena area and was from 30 to 50 years old. Reports have identified the man as a 34-year-old in Glendora. He was in Orlando, Fla., for a work conference on March 2; after the conference, he went to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios with friends.

The man started coughing on March 7 and went to the hospital on March 9 after he developed a fever; he was informed of his coronavirus diagnosis on March 13. He reportedly had a history of asthma and bronchitis as a child and had beaten testicular cancer in 2016.

Ferrer urged the county to follow the social distancing guidelines.

“You should assume that you may be infected and that others around you are infected,” she said. “Everyone should remain at home as much as possible.”

There are currently 230 cases of coronavirus in the county; the first person who died in the county was a woman in her 60s who was visiting friends. Forty new cases were announced on March 19.