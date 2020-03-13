Jewish Federation Says It Will ‘Increase Communication’ in Response to Coronavirus

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles vowed to maintain constant communication with the community at large to ensure that communal bonds will remain intact despite the social distancing in response to coronavirus.

President and CEO Jay Sanderson said in a March 13 message to community members on Facebook that the Federation is “committed to answering these essential questions: How do we build community in a time of social distancing? How do we create meaningful Jewish experiences when our institutions are unable to open their doors? How do we care for our most vulnerable at a time when we can’t get close?”

He added that the Federation is going to delve further into helping the community.

“We will increase our communication to you to keep you more connected and better informed,” Sanderson wrote. “We may not see you at events or meetings, but we will continue to write to you and call you to check in and let you know about all that we are doing.”

Sanderson encouraged those in need of social services and financial assistance to contact its community call line, which will remain open during normal business hours.

“We will get through this crisis together,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Journal Editor-in-Chief David Suissa wrote a column urging people to connect with others via technology instead of isolating themselves during this time of social distancing, quoting Rabbi Yosef Kanefsky as saying: “Every hand that we don’t shake must become a phone call that we place. Every embrace that we avoid must become a verbal expression of warmth and concern. Every inch and every foot that we physically place between ourselves and another, must become a thought as to how we might be of help to that other, should the need arise.”

Suissa also wrote that this Shabbat can be used as a time for people to connect with themselves spiritually.

“Shabbat reminds us that even if we must be socially isolated, we can be spiritually connected; even if we must be alone, we can add meaning and purpose to the very idea of being alone,” he wrote. “Shabbat is the light that shines through every crack, even a crack that has put a frightened nation on pause.”