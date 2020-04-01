April 1, 2020

Israel’s Defense Establishment Is Manufacturing Ventilators

BY Marcy Oster, JTA | Apr 1, 2020 | Israel
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - MARCH 18: (ISRAEL OUT) Israeli Minister of Economics and Trade Naftali Bennett speaks during a swearing-in ceremony at the Knesset, on March 18, 2013 in Jerusalem, Israel. Israel's 33rd government is to be sworn in today after almost six weeks of negotiations to piece together a coalition government. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

Israel’s defense establishment has stopped making missiles and started manufacturing ventilators.

The assembly line building the Ventway Sparrow ventilator model was set up by the Israel Aerospace Industries at an Israeli missile factory on Tuesday, Israel Hayom reported.

Thirty ventilators made in the missile factory have already been delivered to the Health Ministry, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced Tuesday evening. This line of ventilators can be used on both adults and children, and is already in use at hospitals and emergency centers in Israel and abroad.

“The State of Israel must develop independent capabilities in everything related to dealing with the COVID-19 virus pandemic,” Bennett said. “We cannot remain dependent on procurement from other countries. We must develop independent, advanced capabilities.”

JJ Daily Roundtable

© Copyright 2020 Tribe Media Corp