We Must Unite In Israel’s New Coalition! (So We Can Separate)
There is a word in Hebrew for a parliamentary coalition that no one uses except perhaps at the Academy of the Hebrew Language. Coalition, the word we all use, comes a from the Latin, and the Hebrew equivalent is “Ya’chdah” — from the word “Ya’chad.” Together. A coalition of parties is supposed to find a sense of togetherness in working toward agreed-upon goals.
What is the common goal of Israel’s new coalition? Let’s begin by looking at its main characteristics. It was born of necessity and hard labor after three rounds of elections — with the possibility of a fourth in sight. It was born as one side — the outgoing coalition — remained unified amid the turmoil while the other, ultimately, caved and divided under the growing pressure. It was born after a long campaign in which both sides of the political divide argued that their rival is not just unfit but rather illegitimate. Briefly: It is a marriage of great inconvenience. The “Ya’chad,” the togetherness, was forced on the participants.
There is great irony in this situation. As Israelis are ordered to keep a strict social distancing, their leaders are forced to perform a peculiar act of anxious togetherness. As I write this, talks to form the coalition are ongoing but it already is clear that the incoming coalition is going to be one of the largest in Israel’s history. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a politician whose mere presence in politics is deemed criminal by almost half of the country because of the indictments hanging over his head, will lead a group of more than 70 Members of Knesset from 78 parties, ranging from Yamina on the right to Labor on the center-left.
Benny Gantz, the head of Blue and White, compared Netanyahu to Turkey’s autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Gantz will be “Erdogan’s” Defense Minister. Amir Peretz, the head of Labor, shaved his mustache after decades of having it — his way of saying, “I will never sit with that man.” He is supposed to be a junior minister in Netanyahu’s government. Some of their supporters and partners cry foul. But these two leaders figured that the game is over, including overtime and penalty kicks. It’s time to declare the winner, and the winner is Netanyahu.
In Israel, some groups are furious but most are breathing a sigh of relief. Giving Israelis a little break from politics is the coalition’s main gift to the public. The other gift is the ability of the political system to focus on a deadly virus and an economy that has ground to a halt. In fact, a sense of togetherness could also be this coalition’s main challenge as it ponders the path forward for the country as a whole. How does a coalition that includes representatives of unruly groups — primarily in the ultra-Orthodox sector — make these groups join the battle against the virus? Can a coalition of leaders with competing socio-economic ideologies deal with the interests of poor and rich, owners and employees?
Benjamin Netanyahu, a politician whose mere presence in politics is deemed criminal by almost half of the country, will lead a group of more than 70 Members of Knesset.
Togetherness is what Israel needs. Togetherness is what the human race needs — togetherness and pragmatism. The new and wide coalition is a clear manifestation of such need — a need that trumps all other considerations, at least for a while. Now, we need this new awareness to trickle down to all parts of Israel’s society. We need coalition and opposition leaders to accept a new political reality, to fold their campaigns and go back to being more civil rivals, to have constructive exchange of contrasting views. We need ultra-Orthodox leaders to accept the need for a little less separateness (from the norms accepted by rest of society) and a little more pragmatism (in accepting the need for ideological flexibility to combat a virus). We need smart-ass youngsters to understand that this is not the time for naughty Israeli mischief. This is the time for obeying rigid rules and forgo our usual corner-cutting habits.
Coalitions are built on compromise. Compromise is built on the understanding that living in a flourishing community cannot be advanced by playing a zero-sum game. In fact, sometimes it is best not to play any game. Just take a timeout.
Shmuel Rosner is the Journal’s senior political editor.
JJ Inside The Print
Remember the BDS movement? Remember the rise in anti-Semitism? Remember Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg? Remember the Iran deal? The covers of the Jewish Journal...
What happens when a married couple spends too much time at home together? Divorce, apparently. In China, local registrars are reporting a surge in couples...
The good news: I have food, a roof over my head, a sweet (although needy) dog, two amazing kids and an incredible network of friends...
We all are hunkered down. Schools, shuls and community centers are closed. Restaurants are empty. There is little joy in life right now, especially for...
The Palestinian Authority wasted no time when seven staff members of a Beit Jala hotel tested positive on March 5 for the COVID-19 virus, contracted...
Earlier this month, Pat James, 77, started to feel sick in the duplex he shared with his wife, Jean, at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center...
Europeans are bracing for even more restrictions amid the rising number of coronavirus fatalities. Italy Calling the pandemic the country’s gravest post-World War II crisis,...
When 32-year-old Rachel Gemara volunteered for the new COVID-19 ward in Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center at the end of February, she had no idea...
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Knesset Speak Yuli Edelstein's resignation. The fear is real and understandable. Throughout history, often a crisis has...
I can’t recall a time when life felt so dark and foreboding. Our economy is shutting down. Whole industries are crashing. Retail businesses are closing....
Passover is one of the most cherished dates of the Jewish calendar. It is a celebration of our redemption from slavery in Egypt to freedom...
This year for Passover, I’m thrilled to share some traditional recipes from an Israeli friend, Hedva Amrani, which we’ll include at our seder. Amrani is...
Update: This article has been updated following the Los Angeles County Department of Health's more stringent rules announced the night of March 21. Under previous...
Chicago native Debbie Steinberg never imagined she’d have to cancel her dream wedding celebration and move it to the living room of a friend’s house....
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, jewitathome.com is just one collaborative online community that has helped Jews connect and engage now that all communal gatherings...
While many synagogues have responded to the coronavirus shutdown by taking their services and rituals online, there’s one Jewish tradition that simply cannot be performed...
With schools shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, parents are turning to online resources to educate their children from home. In an effort to...
Television fashion design competitions like “Project Runway” have launched careers and made household names of talented newcomers. Season 4 winner Christian Siriano now dresses top...
Most people know French actor Marcel Marceau as the most famous and perhaps greatest mime of all time, but few are aware that he was...
Is Spider-Man’s story a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel? Is the dynamic tension within the supergroup the Fantastic Four meant to be...
You are on a ship in the middle of a tempest. The ship is pitching and heaving. Water is sloshing over the deck. The crew...
Orthodox Jewish dating isn’t like secular dating. In the Orthodox tradition, there isn’t supposed to be any contact — no kissing, no hugging, no holding hands...
Each of us is experiencing anxiety, discomfort and fear right now. We are living with real circumstances that have repercussions, unknowns and yet-to-unfold realities. We...
A young woman tries to break away from the restrictions of her ultra-Orthodox community and discovers that it’s easier said than done in “Unorthodox,” a...
One verse five voices. Edited by Salvador Litvak, the Accidental Talmudist When you present an offering of meal baked in the oven, [it shall be of]...
Thanks to the virus, all our friends and synagogues are taking to the internet to beam Shabbat to us in the privacy of our own...
Because the community has now been ordered to shelter in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the Journal has compiled a list of...
The Guardians of the Los Angeles Jewish Home held its annual real estate dinner on March 5 at the Beverly Wilshire hotel. The event drew...
Donald Alschuler died March 1 at 84. Survived by wife Lynne; daughters Trina (Eric), Melanie (Michael); 4 grandchildren. Hillside Arleen Bachner died Feb. 25 at...
Now that we’re all self-isolating in our homes with cases of toilet paper, two questions come to mind: One, how are we going to pass...