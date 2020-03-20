March 19, 2020

WATCH: Israelis Applaud Doctors From Their Balconies for Work Against Coronavirus

BY Aaron Bandler | Mar 19, 2020 | Israel
SHADMOT MEHOLA, WEST BANK - JANUARY 28: An Israeli flag flies in a Jordan Valley Jewish settlement on January 28, 2020 in Shadmot Mehola, West Bank. U.S. President Donald Trump says he's offering the "deal of the century" to revive a peace process between Israel and Palestinians. Palestinian authorities have boycotted negotiations with the Trump administration over what they see as its pro-Israel agenda. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

Several videos of Israelis cheering and applauding doctors and nurses from their balconies have been making the rounds on social media.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) tweeted a video compilation of Israelis applauding their medical personnel throughout the country.

“In a stunning display of solidarity today, thousands around Israel stood and loudly applauded the healthcare & medical professionals working tirelessly against #COVID19 to save lives,” they wrote. “Wherever you are in the world, take a moment to applaud those keeping you safe and healthy.”

Others shared some of their own videos.

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that it was “a beautiful moment.” He added: “Thank you to the brave medical workers across the world devoting themselves to caring for us through these unprecedented times.”

StandWithUs tweeted, “This is the spirit of #Israel! Thank you!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on March 19 that the entire country will be on lockdown for at least the next seven days.

“This isn’t a request, this isn’t a recommendation, but a binding requirement that will be enforced,” he said.

There are currently 677 cases of coronavirus in Israel; six patients are in critical condition.

