WATCH: Israelis Applaud Doctors From Their Balconies for Work Against Coronavirus

Several videos of Israelis cheering and applauding doctors and nurses from their balconies have been making the rounds on social media.

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) tweeted a video compilation of Israelis applauding their medical personnel throughout the country.

“In a stunning display of solidarity today, thousands around Israel stood and loudly applauded the healthcare & medical professionals working tirelessly against #COVID19 to save lives,” they wrote. “Wherever you are in the world, take a moment to applaud those keeping you safe and healthy.”

Others shared some of their own videos.

Just beautiful! From their windows, balconies and porches all across #Israel tonight, people came out to show their support and appreciation for our amazing doctors, nurses & medical teams fighting the #CoronaVirus! 🙏 👩‍⚕️ 👨‍⚕️ 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/9pKovbwoSI — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) March 19, 2020

Ok this was sweet – Israelis on their balconies clapping and cheering for the doctors and nurses fighting the Corona pandemic pic.twitter.com/mDn6Gfiapm — Ben Hartman (@Benhartman) March 19, 2020

So much better than my video pic.twitter.com/7iL7AIl6cl — Ben Hartman (@Benhartman) March 19, 2020

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted that it was “a beautiful moment.” He added: “Thank you to the brave medical workers across the world devoting themselves to caring for us through these unprecedented times.”

A beautiful moment in Israel, residents on balconies showing support to the medical professionals who are on the front lines fighting the #coronavirus. Thank you to the brave medical workers across the world devoting themselves to caring for us through these unprecedented times. https://t.co/oJrd0XAQZ5 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) March 19, 2020

StandWithUs tweeted, “This is the spirit of #Israel! Thank you!”

Thousands of Israelis all over the country came out onto their balconies today to applaud, support and thank doctors, nurses and medical staff for their incredible dedication to fighting #coronavirus! This is the spirit of #Israel! Thank you! https://t.co/FNSa5AUwiG — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 19, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on March 19 that the entire country will be on lockdown for at least the next seven days.

“This isn’t a request, this isn’t a recommendation, but a binding requirement that will be enforced,” he said.

There are currently 677 cases of coronavirus in Israel; six patients are in critical condition.