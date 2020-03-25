Coronavirus Community Resource Guide

Where You Can Go For Help

Amudim Anonymous Support Line

To connect with a mental health professional, call (888) 726 8346 or support@amudim.org. For more information, click here.

Jewish Federation of Los Angeles Community Call Line. Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (323) 761-8305.

Jewish Free Loan Association, which provides interest-free loans

Jewish Family Service LA

Shopping Helpers L.A.; Serving seniors and the immunocompromised in areas including Pico, L.A. Brea and the Valley. (323) 628-7017. Shoppinghelpersla@gmail.com.

Ways You Can Volunteer

I Can Help

Online Jewish Activities

Find opportunities for virtual daily minyan. Shabbat services, book clubs, discussions, song sessions, mediation, yoga and more at the following websites:

American Jewish University B’Yachad Together

Jew It at Home

Sinai Streamed

Stephen Wise Temple

Valley Beth Shalom at Home

Wilshire Boulevard Temple @ Home