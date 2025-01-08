Pasadena Synagogue Destroyed by Fire; Palisades Devastated as Fires Rage Overnight

Wildfires driven by intense Santa Ana winds have devastated Los Angeles County, destroying over 1,100 structures, displacing tens of thousands, and causing at least two fatalities. Among the destruction is the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center, reduced to ashes as the Eaton Fire ravaged overnight.

The Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center, a conservative shul built in 1949, was consumed by the Eaton Fire, which has burned over 2,200 acres across Pasadena and Altadena.

“This is a devastating blow to our community, but we’re grateful for everyone’s safety,” said Melissa Levy, the synagogue’s executive director. Levy confirmed the safe evacuation of Torah scrolls and staff.

A press conference was held at 8 a.m. Jan. 8 with leaders of the Los Angeles City and County Fire Departments, the LAPD, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the county’s Office of Emergency Management, county Office of Public Works, the chief engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and elected officials to report on the city and county’s response.

The Palisades Fire has grown to over 5,000 acres, destroying approximately 1,000 structures and forcing 37,000 residents to evacuate. Flames reached Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), prompting closures from Topanga Canyon to Los Flores Canyon. Many cars were abandoned by fleeing residents on Tuesday afternoon and had to be bulldozed by authorities to clear emergency routes.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed significant fire damage at Palisades High School.

High winds exceeding 75 mph grounded all firefighting aircraft Tuesday night, leaving crews to battle advancing flames on the ground, and tapping water reserves and pressure.

“We depleted three million-gallon tanks in the Palisades by 3:00 a.m.,” said Janisse Quiñones, chief engineer of LADWP. A boil water notice is in effect for residents in the Palisades due to ash contamination, and LADWP warns that water quality may worsen before improving.

All officials are urging residents to stay alert, keep their phones charged and a go bag ready, since they cannot predict with certainty where the fires will spread next.

“Overnight, embers jumped roads, igniting structures miles away,” said L.A. City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. “These conditions are unprecedented and unpredictable.”

Reports of looting have surfaced, with Sheriff Robert Luna confirming two arrests.

“If you are thinking of exploiting this disaster, you will be caught and prosecuted,” he said. Deputies remain stationed in evacuation zones, but personnel are being spread thin.

L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed that mutual aid had been requested from five neighboring counties: Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Los Angeles. He stated that the state Office of Emergency Services had also been contacted to deploy 50 engine strike teams, consisting of 250 fire engines and over 1,000 personnel, many of whom were already en route to assist in LA County.

In Sylmar, about ten miles north of Sherman Oaks, the Hurst Fire has burned over 500 acres, prompting the evacuation of 3,000 residents. Burning within the historic Saddle Ridge Fire footprint, the blaze continues to threaten Olive View-UCLA Medical Center.

Across L.A. County, two civilian fatalities and multiple injuries have been reported, according to Marrone. A firefighter is also being treated for a serious head injury.

Evacuation orders now extend to parts of Monrovia, Glendale, and La Cañada Flintridge, with over 32,500 residents under mandatory evacuation. An additional 38,600 residents remain under evacuation warnings. The Altadena Sheriff’s Station was evacuated after being damaged by fire. Sheriff Robert Luna described deputies narrowly rescuing residents as flames engulfed nearby homes.

These are the roads closures around the Palisades fire as of 10:00 am Wednesday.

Pacific Coast Highway closed from Las Flores Canyon Road to Santa Monica Freeway, SR-10

Coastline Drive and Southbound Pacific Coast Highway

Southbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Mulholland Drive

Scheuren Road at Stunt Road

Southbound Tuna Canyon Road at Saddle Peak Road

Old Topanga Canyon Road at Mulholland Highway

Around the Hurst Fire, Westbound 1-210 closed between Roxford and I-5 is closed.

Around the Eaton Fire, Altadena Drive from Allen Avenue to New York Drive is closed.

Burbank Airport reported delays due to heavy smoke, and LAX flights faced turbulence during landings. With passengers posting horrifying aerial footage of the Westside fires.

Authorities are urging residents to stay off the roads unless evacuating.

“Visibility is less than one block because of the smoke, so if there is not a good reason for you to be on the roads, we ask that you leave the roads open as possible,” said LA City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson. He is acting as Mayor Pro Tempore while Mayor Karen Bass returns from a mission to Ghana in West Africa.

Schools across the region remain closed, including all campuses in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified district and over 100 LAUSD schools.

Emergency shelters have been set up at Westwood Recreation Center, Pierce College, and the Dream Center Foundation on Bellevue Avenue. Large animals are being housed at the L.A. Equestrian Center and Pierce College, while small animals are sheltered at Pasadena Humane Society and Agoura Animal Center.

With high winds and red flag conditions expected to persist through Thursday, officials warn that the situation remains volatile.

“Strong winds, low humidity, and embers traveling over a mile mean we are not out of danger,” said Chief Marrone.

Over 135,000 customers are without power, and restoration could take up to 48 hours due to downed lines and damaged circuits.

“Urban water and power systems are being pushed beyond capacity. We need residents to conserve resources and follow all evacuation orders,” the LADWP’s Quiñones said.

President Joe Biden, in Santa Monica for an event that was supposed to take place in the Coachella Valley on Tuesday, has delayed his departure to monitor the crisis. Governor Gavin Newsom is in Los Angeles coordinating emergency efforts.

“We were here not too long ago — the Franklin Fire, a few weeks prior to that, the Mountain Fire in November and December, now, January,” Newsom said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “There’s no fire season anymore; it’s fire year — year-round. It’s incredibly important that we heed the warnings and calls. We are not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination.”

Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

“The President of the United States happens to be in town, and it didn’t take more than a text message to get the Fire Management Assistance Grant approved,” Newsom said. “That means we’re getting reimbursed for the vast majority of these costs. No politics, no hand-wringing, no delays. The President said, ‘Yes. What else do you need?’”

Still, emergency management crews are bracing for what is to come over the next few days.

“This is a historic natural disaster, and we are just beginning to assess the scale of destruction,” said Kevin McGowan, director of L.A. County’s Office of Emergency Management.