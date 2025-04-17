So Much Matzah

While we know there are four questions during the Passover Seder, there seems to be a fifth over the course of the week: how many ways can matzah be eaten?

The standards: matzah brei, matzah pizza, and matzah with butter. But now we’ve seen gourmet: matzah grilled cheese, matzah lasagna, and matzah granola. As I’m often chided over Passover, is this really representative of the Hebrew slave’s plight in history?

Professor Nahum Sarna reminds us that matzah was not a new invention to the Hebrew slaves. He writes, “The implication, justified by biblical texts, is that matzah is already known and, hence, a product independent of Exodus events.” Through the necessity of leaving quickly, matzah became the go-to cuisine as the slaves fled Egypt. But Sarna also suggests matzah was a meal swiftly prepared for unexpected guests. The meaning of matzah conveys everything from slavery to hospitality to prioritization. Ultimately, matzah symbolizes the story of the Jewish people.

The Jewish people have learned how to adapt, change, and grow throughout history. We are forced to flee from place to place, creating new homes and opportunities wherever we go. Through our collective plight, we continue to open our doors to those in need.

Just like matzah, our survival retains simple ingredients to ensure our success. Faith, tradition, and community push us forward. Whether we choose to eat matzah with jam or matzah brittle, we continue to recall our servitude, the Exodus from Egypt, our desire to bring people into our homes, and the commandment to retell our expanded story year after year.

May it be a week of a lot of matzah, a lot of meaning, and a lot of mitzvot. Let your matzah be tasty and most importantly, with each bite, make room for yourself within the story you are telling.