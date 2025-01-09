Table for Five: Vayechi

Nicholas Losorelli

Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies Class of 2025/5785

Family is, well, complicated, and during this holiday season many of us have been flitting from one place to another, visiting family, friends, and/or chosen family. My family is a beautiful mix of ethnicities, nationalities, and religious traditions — Mexican Catholic, Mexican Jewish, Filipino, Hawaiian, Italian, African American and so much more — and at any family gathering it can be easy to get who’s who mixed up. “Whose kid is that?” “Whose cousin is that? Oh — does that make them my cousin?” The answer to that last question in my family is often, yes, we’re all cousins, it’s easier that way, because family isn’t nearly as simple as the almost mythical image of the nuclear American family that exists in the popular imagination, it’s often much more varied than that.

At the end of his life, after much familial strife Jacob blesses his sons and meets Joseph’s sons — his grandchildren — Ephraim and Manashe, for the first and last time. He experiences this varied-ness, because they are half Israelite and Half Egyptian, and it could have been easy for the story to go in an unfortunate direction here, but Jacob blesses Ephraim and Manashe without hesitation. This is a moment of recognition that no matter how varied and different we are, whether it’s ohana, familia, famiglia, chosen family, or mishpacha, family is still family, and my family doesn’t have to look like yours, and yours doesn’t have to look like mine, but cousin, I hope we will always find moments to bless one another.